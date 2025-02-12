NX Group Releases "'RISE' Global Semiconductor with NX Logistics" Video Introducing Its Logistics Solutions for Semiconductor Industry

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., released "'RISE' Global Semiconductor with NX Logistics," a video introducing the NX Group's logistics solutions for the semiconductor industry, on Wednesday, February 5.

Having positioned the semiconductor industry as a priority industry in the "NX Group Business Plan 2028," the NX Group has been accelerating its efforts in this regard. The semiconductor industry utilizes global supply chains through which a variety of related cargo crisscrosses the world, and expertise and experience in vibration and temperature/humidity control are essential for handling such cargo. The NX Group's commitment to high-quality global logistics for the semiconductor industry is conveyed through this video.

The video features NX Group employees from Germany, Ireland, China, India and elsewhere around the world, and presents end-to-end logistics solutions for the semiconductor industry along with scenes of work at NX Ireland's Contract Logistics Center, Nippon Express's NX Tosu Logistics Center and the NX Kumamoto Logistics Center. Viewers are thus given a feel for the high-quality services available from the NX Group, whose strengths extend across all modes of transport: land, sea and air.

This introductory video is available both in English and Japanese on the Group's website, YouTube channel and official LinkedIn account, so please take a look.

The NX Group will continue embodying the corporate message "We Find the Way" as it helps advance social development on a global scale by connecting people, companies and communities through logistics to realize its customers' aspirations to create a new future.

Details of video
Title: "'RISE' Global Semiconductor with NX Logistics"
Release date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Versions: Full-length (2 minutes, 40 seconds), short-length (1 minute)
Supported languages: Japanese and English

Public media to watch the video
NX Group website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/industries/semiconductor.html
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nittsu
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

