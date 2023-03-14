Nurse Call Systems Market Anticipated to Experience Record CAGR Growth of 9.5% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Competitive Scenario and Growth Analysis

SYDNEY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Nurse Call Systems Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The worldwide Nurse Call Systems market research report showcases comprehensive study about the market which tells about what is the market status in the forecast period. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Nurse Call Systems market study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global nurse call systems market is expected to reach the value of USD 4,122.56 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

A nurse call button is a button or cord found in hospitals and nursing homes, at places where patients are at their most vulnerable, such as beside their bed and in the bathroom. It allows patients in health care settings to alert a nurse or other health care staff member remotely of their need for help.

An advanced nurse call system improves communication and workflow across many teams within an organization. The type of nurse call system and key capabilities that work best for an organization can be influenced by a multitude of factors, including facility size, location, patient demographics, and departmental needs.

The global nurse call systems market is expected to grow in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of advanced services. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in the developmental activity for launching novel services in the market. The increasing development in the field of advanced healthcare techniques is further boosting market growth. However, difficulties such as the sound quality of the transmission and the inability to locate the nurse might hamper the growth of the global nurse call systems market in the forecast period.

The increasing awareness about advanced nurse calling technology has enhanced the demand for the market. The rising healthcare expenditure for better health services also contributes to the market's growth. The major market players focus on various service launches and approvals during this crucial period. In addition, the increase in improved advancement of processes and techniques also contributes to the rising demand for nurse calling systems.

Recent Developments

In February 2022 , Person Centered Software (PCS), a developer of digital care management systems, launched the Nursecell Messaging Service (NMS). It interfaces with top nurse call system manufacturers to send warnings, messages, and notifications to smartphones and tablets, doing away with the need for pagers or other specialized medical equipment

, Person Centered Software (PCS), a developer of digital care management systems, launched the Nursecell Messaging Service (NMS). It interfaces with top nurse call system manufacturers to send warnings, messages, and notifications to smartphones and tablets, doing away with the need for pagers or other specialized medical equipment In August 2021 , the Speedy Response Pro nurse call system was introduced by RF Technologies. This UL 1069-approved system interacts with a variety of devices to enable quick staff notification, including corridor dome lights, sharp-look displays, strobe lights with sounders, and multi-color zone lights

Opportunity

INCREASE IN NEED FOR DIGITAL HEALTHCARE

The healthcare industry has altered significantly as a result of the widespread adoption of telehealth and other digital medical advancements. Efforts to increase health equity have the potential to benefit from the use of digital technologies greatly. By expanding access to healthcare, addressing unmet needs, personalizing care for patients, and taking into account the historical context of the communities they serve, digital tools can increase equity.

Digital health applications can be utilized to help patients improve their self-management and dispel their doubts, empowering them and making healthcare providers better allies in shared decision-making. This will help to harness the drive behind this self-guided study. In the best-case scenario, digitalization can aid in a general cultural transition towards collaborative care, making shared decision-making the new norm from conventional to traditional care. The best example of this collaborative care is a wireless nurse call system, a new advancement technology with the latest cutting-edge wireless methods at its core. This enables patients to use them easily and comfortably, receiving medical assistance quickly.

Thus, the increasing need for digital healthcare is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Nurse Call Systems market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Nurse Call Systems Market

Market Dynamics: Nurse Call Systems Market

INCREASE IN INPATIENT NUMBERS IN HOSPITALS DUE TO THE HIGH PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES

With the rising economic growth, people are more interested in long-term health and wellness. Geriatric patients need devices and personal nursing facilities to monitor and check their routine checkups (sugar levels, monitor blood pressure levels). Along with this, there is a rising number of inpatient hospitalizations due to the geriatric population's chronic disease and growing demand for advanced devices and medical services, such as an advanced nurse call system that helps manage patient services.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle of people, the prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer shows the rise nowadays. Nurse call systems enable reliable and flexible communication between the patient and the caregiver. Increasing patient numbers in healthcare facilities and the introduction of advanced ways to expand communication, workflow, and management to provide quality patient care are fueling the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases with the growing integration of healthcare data with portable devices is expected to demand proper health management, leading to the anticipated increasing demand for nurse call systems services in the global nurse call systems market in the forecast period.

RISE IN NEED FOR EFFICIENT AND RESPONSIVE HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATION

Nursing staff should be alert and available near the patients to provide high-quality healthcare services and ensure the safety of the patients. Healthcare organizations can achieve seamless communication and provide streamlined nursing activities with the help of nurse call systems.

Furthermore, nurse call systems demand in large and smart hospitals are extensively rising as nurse call system allows healthcare institutions to prioritize nursing calls based on the severity of the emergency and the type of demand or request by patients.

The use of nurse call systems in assisted living centers and skilled nursing facilities is becoming more and more crucial for the nursing staff's effective performance of their tasks. These solutions offer increased productivity and higher-quality nursing services in institutions with relatively fresh and inexperienced nurses. Ease of communication and diverse applications increases the growth of the global nurse call systems market.

Key Industry Segmentation: Nurse Call Systems Market

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Type

Intercom Systems

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Digital And Mobile Nurse Call Systems

Basic Audio/Visual Nurse Call Systems

Others

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Application

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Visitor Management

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Long-Term Care Facilities

Physician Offices

Medical Assisted Living Centers

Nursing Homes

Out Patient Departments

Regional Analysis/Insights: Nurse Call Systems Market

Some countries covered in this Nurse Call Systems Market Report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S is expected to grow due to the rise in technological advancement in the global nurse call systems market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Application Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By End User Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Region Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

