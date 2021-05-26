Nulogy Recognized as a Notable Vendor in 2021 Gartner Business Process Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks'

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the only Notable vendor for Contract Manufacturing and Co-packing in the 2021 Gartner report titled, "Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks."[1]

According to Gartner, "Gartner defines Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) as cohesive technology platforms that support a community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises. Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for more mature organizations, implemented to coordinate, automate and transform an organization's extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate."[2]

Nulogy's cloud-based multienterprise platform—which is implemented in hundreds of facilities around the world—enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and their networks of contract manufacturers, contract packagers and value-added third-party logistics providers to seamlessly share real-time data and streamline collaborative workflows in order to bring consumer products to market with increased speed, agility, and reliability. This speed is a critical differentiator as consumers continue to demand faster, more customized product offerings across a multitude of markets.

"Due to an unpredictable consumer market, today's CPG brands are more reliant than ever on external partners to meet ever-changing buyer expectations and demands," said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "We built Nulogy as an end-to-end solution to empower these brands and their external supply chain partners to collaborate and execute at the speed of today's market for long-term success and growth. We are proud of this recognition from Gartner for the impact we have made, and we will continue leading the way as a cutting-edge supply chain technology solution provider."

For more information about Nulogy, visit its website .

[1] Gartner, 'Business Process Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks', Christian Titze, William McNeill, Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, 3 May 2021

[2] Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks', Christian Titze, William McNeill, Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, 3 May 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.

Nulogy Media Contact: Daisy Jiang, Director, Marketing, Nulogy Corporation, daisyj@nulogy.com

Related Links

www.nulogy.com



SOURCE Nulogy Corporation