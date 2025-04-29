Nucleus Synapse 2025 Ignites the Human-AI Alliance as the Middle East Leads the Charge in AI-Powered Banking

DUBAI, UAE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East isn't just adopting digital transformation—it's engineering the future of banking with bold leadership, smart regulation, and rapid AI investment. It is in this spirit of transformation that Nucleus Software convened Synapse 2025 – Middle East, held at the iconic Taj Exotic Resorts, The Palm, Dubai, uniting visionary banking leaders, technologists, and innovators to shape the Human-AI Alliance. More than just a gathering, Synapse 2025 was a catalyst for dialogue, strategy, and co-creation—anchored in the belief that the fusion of human insight and AI is the foundation of next-generation finance.

From left to right: Mr. Suvo Sarkar (Banking Industry Leader & Host of Money Majlis), Mr. Vishnu R. Dusad (Managing Director & Co-founder, Nucleus Software), Mr. Jamal Saleh (Director General, UAE Banks Federation), Mr. Srinivasan Sampath(Group Chief Information Officer, FAB) and Mr. Shoaib Rizvi (SVP, Group Head of Digital Products, Emirates NBD) at Nucleus Synapse 2025 - Middle East Edition, Dubai.

Mr. Vishnu R. Dusad, Managing Director & Co-founder of Nucleus Software, opened the event with an inspiring address that beautifully captured the spirit of the gathering—a celebration of enduring partnerships, innovation, and shared aspirations. With heartfelt reflections on Nucleus Software's journey and a forward-looking vision rooted in technological purpose and human-centric progress, his words set a thoughtful and energizing tone for the day, reminding everyone of the power of collaboration in shaping the future of banking. "At Nucleus, we are committed to building solutions that are not just future-ready but future-defining," he shared. "The Middle East is leading this transformation—bold, visionary, and driven by clear ambition. We are honoured to contribute to this journey."

A compelling keynote was delivered by Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), whose address illuminated the UAE's transformative journey in digital finance. Highlighting the expansion of UBF from 46 to 62 member banks—now representing nearly the entire balance sheet of the UAE banking sector—Mr. Saleh reaffirmed the Federation's leadership in driving regulatory innovation and AI adoption. Citing over 40 nationwide banking transformation initiatives inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's mobile-first government vision, Mr. Saleh underscored that "AI is no longer a buzzword—it is becoming the bloodstream of modern banking." He emphasized the essential role of cybersecurity, trusted regulations, and human oversight in this evolution, and projected with confidence that the UAE would exceed its goal of doubling the digital economy's GDP contribution by 2030—with partners like Nucleus Software playing a crucial role.

The day's dialogue was further enriched by two dynamic panel discussions. In the business-focused session, thought leaders Shoaib Rizvi (SVP, Group Head of Digital Products, Emirates NBD), Sudarshan Seshadri (Head of Retail Banking, National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain), Ahmed Mourad (COO, Astratech), and Suvo Sarkar (Banking Industry Leader & Host of Money Majlis) explored how human insight, powered by AI, is transforming the very fabric of banking. "Customer centricity is no longer optional—it's programmable," said Rizvi, while Seshadri noted that "AI is our co-pilot, not our competitor." Moderated by Anshul Khare, Director, Products & Business Solutions at Nucleus Software, the panel emphasized that trust, agility, and hyper-personalization are central to next-generation growth.

In the technology dialogue, leaders Nitin Bhargava (COO, Al Masraf Bank), Fozi Sultan (Head of IT & Projects, Deem Finance), and Shino Thomas (Head of Technology Operations, mBank), offered deep insights into how AI-native infrastructure is being engineered today to enable scale and speed. From real-time intelligence to modular, cloud-first platforms, the panel, steered by Mohamed Roshdy (CIO, Reem Finance), affirmed that the early-mover advantage in AI development lies in bold execution and a clear architectural vision.

One of the most anticipated moments of the event was the fireside chat with Chris Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance. In a rare and personal conversation, Taylor revealed how his passion for endurance sports has shaped his leadership philosophy—one rooted in discipline, clarity, and sustained execution. Moderated by Mr. Ashwani Arora, Global Head – Customer Success at Nucleus Software, the discussion highlighted Deem's transformation journey, including its $400M securitization achievement and the remarkable shift from 80% manual to 60% automated interactions. "The biggest barrier to doing the right thing with AI is resistance born out of fear," Taylor stated, while applauding Nucleus Software's seamless platform implementation of FinnOne Neo® Collections as a benchmark 'green-to-green' transformation.

As the event drew to a close, Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director of Nucleus Software, delivered a powerful closing note, thanking the distinguished participants and reaffirming the company's commitment to co-creating the future of finance. "We leave here with stronger bonds, sharper perspectives, and a shared determination to lead this Human-AI era with integrity, intelligence, and impact," he said.

The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a global epicenter for AI-driven banking innovation. Guided by visionary leadership, progressive regulation, and strategic investments in digital infrastructure, the region is redefining the future of financial services. It is against this dynamic backdrop that Nucleus Software hosted Synapse 2025 – Middle East, bringing together stalwarts from across the banking and fintech ecosystem to shape the future of responsible, AI-powered finance. The event was a powerful declaration of what lies ahead. A bold leap into a future where human potential and artificial intelligence work in harmony, not in competition, as collaborative engines of progress.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674499/Nucleus_Software_Synapse_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569848/Nucleus_Software_Logo.jpg