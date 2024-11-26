NTT DATA Business Solutions' Second Sustainability Report Demonstrates Full Transparency

Report includes data from all 30+ countries for the first time

BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes its second Sustainability Report, setting a clear signal for even greater transparency: For the first time, the report includes data from all 30+ countries in which the company operates, as well as from all subsidiaries and data centers worldwide. Compared to the first report, which covered selected focus countries and data centers, the current report provides a more comprehensive picture of the company's sustainability status quo. As a result of this significant extension in scope, the data in this report is not directly comparable with the previous year's report, but will serve as a reference for assessing sustainability performance in future years.

NTT DATA Business Solutions' second Sustainability Report shows full transparency.

"We meet our high standards for transparency by fully including all of our company's subsidiaries around the world. In addition, for the first time, the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data were subject to a voluntary external audit," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc. "We are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, for example, in improving our energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy. But we still have a lot of work to do in the coming years to reach our goal of net-zero emissions by 2040, while continuing to grow our organization."

As expected, the largest energy consumption of NTT DATA Business Solutions in the period under review (01.04.2023 - 31.03.2024) is related to office buildings and data centers. However, the share of renewable electricity in the energy mix is currently 44 percent and already 49 percent for data centers. "Volatile energy prices have shown us the importance of changing our energy supply and becoming less dependent on market prices," said Jürgen Pürzer, CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "In addition, our investments in photovoltaic systems and the use of renewable energy are an important contribution to climate protection."

The report meets the requirements of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) and highlights the three pillars of the NTT DATA Group's sustainability strategy: Prosperity Positive, Planet Positive and People Positive. In addition to the mandatory reporting elements, the report also presents two important projects based on artificial intelligence (AI). One is the development of an app that gives tourists in Danish nature reserves tips on how to be more environmentally friendly. The app, which will be available in other European countries in the future, is based on an innovative platform that brings together data from different tourism service providers. Another project supports a Danish organization that allows children in need to contact them by phone, SMS or chat. Since there are not enough volunteers to respond to all requests immediately, NTT DATA Business Solutions has used AI to develop a software solution to supports volunteer counsellors in helping more children in a targeted way. "Such projects are very valuable to us because they add social value and also raise our awareness of the responsible use of technology," said Norbert Rotter.

With the publication of NTT DATA Business Solution's second Sustainability Report, preparations for data collection for the third report have already begun. The next edition will enable realistic comparisons with the previous year's figures and provide the company with concrete indications for improvements in relation to its sustainability goals. In addition, work is underway to meet the expanded requirements of the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). While the current report covers Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions – i.e. direct emissions from owned or controlled sources as well as indirect emissions from the consumption of purchased energy – the company is working to expand the greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol for the next report to include relevant Scope 3 emission categories. This includes, for example, emissions from business travel and purchased goods and services. The third Sustainability Report is expected to get published in fall 2025.

The Sustainability Report 2023/2024 is available here.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

