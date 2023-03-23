NTT DATA Business Solutions receives SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year award for 2023 Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners

In the Diamond Initiative, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG has received an award for "SAP S/4HANA ® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023" from SAP Germany

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this year's Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG received an award for "SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023" from SAP Germany. As part of the Diamond Initiative, SAP Germany honors strong partners that impress with outstanding performance in specific categories. In addition to the award, NTT DATA Business Solutions was also named a Focus Partner in four relevant sales areas in Germany: Process & Life Sciences Industries, Discrete Manufacturing & Automotive, Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend & Business Network.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATA Business Solutions

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: "We are delighted to have received this award from SAP Germany. It confirms our strong position in the cloud business in the country. I am proud that our German business unit was able to impress SAP not only with strong sales figures but also with expertise and innovative strength. We will continue to invest in this seminal area to help our customers realize a successful transformation, transitioning into the cloud."

Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATA Business Solutions, added: "To us, receiving this award is an achievement clearly based on team effort. Every day, our colleagues devise, market, and implement value adding SAP solutions for our customers, which come predominantly from the SME sector. We are thus continuously expanding our role as an SAP partner."

The award underlines the importance of NTT DATA Business Solutions' partnership with SAP, which goes back decades. In the course of the Diamond Initiative, awards are given to partners that have been particularly effective in developing and expanding their collaboration with SAP Germany and that have advanced the digital transformation of customers with a view to the future. The initiative, which SAP Germany started in 2019, is based on an assessment model developed by SAP under the name "Diamond Model", where five performance dimensions are considered: innovation, expertise, solutions, demand generation, and joint partner revenue in industry-specific projects.

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

