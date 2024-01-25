NTT DATA Business Solutions Announces a Global Center of Excellence for Generative AI Centered on IBM watsonx

NTT DATA Business Solutions taps IBM watsonx AI and data platform to create new customer solutions for application modernization, finance, hospitality and the public sector

BIELEFELD, Germany and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions and IBM have announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) for the watsonx generative AI platform. The joint CoE will focus on the use of the IBM watsonx AI and data platform with watsonx AI assistants for the development of embedded generative AI solutions for clients. The CoE combines the industry expertise of NTT DATA Business Solutions with IBM technology to help NTT DATA Business Solutions clients scale and accelerate the impact of generative AI. "While currently anchored in Denmark, this initiative is a global endeavor, empowering our customers worldwide," explains Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.

The CoE is also instrumental in helping to extend new use cases for generative AI to NTT DATA's it.human platform which incorporates IBM watsonx capabilities, machine learning, speech recognition, natural language processing and conversational AI to enhance the customer experience. "As businesses move to adopt generative AI, they need the right client and industry expertise, combined with the best open technology," said Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem. "IBM's partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions allows us to co-develop solutions for clients that are purpose-built with flexibility, governance and openness."

The collaboration also leverages IBM's training, education and technology resources, including IBM Cloud, to build use cases and provide access to foundation models and best practices to assist with client projects using the watsonx platform. NTT DATA Business Solutions provides the CoE with sales resources to engage with customers, build use cases and implement AI products. "We expect an increased investment in AI on the customer side this year," says Nicolaj Vang Jessen, EVP, Global Innovation & Industry Consulting, NTT DATA SAP TFA and responsible for the Region NEE at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "The CoE harmonizes our resources, methodologies and industry expertise, reinforced by the exceptional competence of IBM."

A preview into the work underway will be offered at the IBM TechXchange Summit EMEA in Barcelona, where Thomas Noermark, Global Head of Innovation at NTT DATA Business Solutions, and Thor Hauberg, Director Venture Lab and Digital Business Transformation at NTT DATA Business Solutions, will share their knowledge in several sessions.

For more information visit nttdata-solutions.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 15,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com .

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com