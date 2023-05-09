nShift named in 2023 Gartner® Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems'

nShift identified as a Notable Vendor in the report. The European TMS market is forecast to grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.3%, with a forecast spend through 2026 of $485 million.

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams has named nShift as a Notable Vendor in its report "Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS)'" (Report ID: G00779907).

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

nShift is an end-to-end cloud platform that automates and optimizes the entire delivery management process – from e-commerce shop delivery options and carrier bookings to delivery tracking and post purchase experience, including returns management. From warehouse to doorstop, nShift gives online retailers complete control over their delivery management experience and provides in depth shipping data to improve performance.

nShift enables the delivery of close to one billion annual shipments to over 190 countries for its 90,000 customers and offers access to the world's largest carrier library.

Key findings by Gartner

According to the research, Europe region remains the second largest TMS software market after North America, with an approximate 23.7% share of the global TMS market. Additional finding from the report include:

Gartner estimates the global spend of the TMS software market to be $2.2 billion through 2026, up from $1.4 billion in 2021

through 2026, up from in 2021 The European TMS market is forecast to grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.3%, with a forecast spend through 2026 of $485 million , up from $392 million in 2021

, up from in 2021 Compared to previous years, 2022 was not a very active year with regards to vendor acquisition and investment movements in the European TMS market

Gartner mentions, "Improving business process outcomes, managing cost and creating internal/operational efficiencies remain at the top of organizations priorities when acquiring a TMS. Labor shortages, increased digitization of operations and sustainability were other drivers for adoption in 2021."

Lars Pedersen, CEO, nShift, said, "Transport Management Systems do more than facilitate logistics. They're mission-critical to businesses and it's no surprise that our customers see us as a strategic growth enabler that drives value. We give our customers access to the world's largest carrier library so, whatever their transport or shipment needs, we can connect them to the right carrier helping them to mitigate supply chain challenges and move faster than their competitors."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

