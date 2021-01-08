STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jussi Mattsson will join NRC Group 1st of February as EVP and Head of Strategy and Business Development.

As a member of NRC Group management team, Jussi will be based in Espoo/ Helsinki and lead all aspects of NRC Group's strategy development and implementations, including being responsible for strategic initiatives locally in Finland.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jussi to NRC Group. I'm confident that Jussi will bring in new perspectives and further enhance our leading position in Nordics building sustainable infrastructure for our customers", says Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group.

Before joining NRC Group, Jussi worked for Rettig Group, a family owned investment company, where he focused on value creation for the company's core investments. Prior to that he worked for Boston Consulting Group.

"I'm very happy to soon be a part of NRC Group at a time where the societies and people are sharpening their focus on building sustainable infrastructure. With my knowledge and experience from various companies and industries, I'm looking forward to supporting the countries in improving operational performance, defining and implementing their strategic agendas", ­ says Jussi Mattsson, EVP and Head of Strategy and Business Development in NRC Group.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-names-jussi-mattsson-as-head-of-strategy-and-business-development,c3265265

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/i/jussi-mattsson-nrc-group,c2865580 Jussi Mattsson NRC Group

SOURCE NRC Group