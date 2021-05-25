NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 3.2 million

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thales Group has appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to contract for signal installation on the railway line between Kouvola and Kotka/Hamina.

The contract is valued at approximately EUR 3.2 million. The work will commence in May 2021, and is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

