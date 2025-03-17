NOVOSENSE Secures ISO 26262 ASIL D "Defined-Practiced" Certification, Boosting Automotive Safety Credentials

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics has achieved the prestigious ISO 26262 ASIL D "Defined-Practiced" certification from TÜV Rheinland, marking a significant leap in its functional safety capabilities. This certification validates NOVOSENSE's transition from system establishment to effective implementation, reinforcing its position as a reliable provider of automotive-grade chips.

This achievement underscores the maturity of NOVOSENSE's R&D and quality management systems, particularly in critical applications like ABS wheel speed sensors and isolated gate drivers. TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive review confirmed the company's adherence to stringent safety standards throughout the product lifecycle.

The certification specifically highlights NOVOSENSE's success in implementing functional safety in its NSM41xx series ABS wheel speed sensors and the NSI6911 isolated gate driver.

The NSM41xx series , based on AMR technology, meets ISO 26262 ASIL B (D) standards and supports ASIL D system-level functional safety. These sensors provide precise wheel speed monitoring for essential systems like ABS, ESP, and EPS, ensuring reliability in challenging environments. This series is currently in mass production.

The NSI6911 isolated gate driver, designed for new energy vehicle (NEV) main drives, is compliant with ASIL D functional safety standards. It features a 12-bit high-precision ADC, advanced diagnostic functions, and an SPI programmable interface, enabling robust driving and protection for SiC MOSFETs and IGBTs. Samples are now available.

This certification reflects NOVOSENSE's commitment to "Robust & Reliable" solutions. With over 500 million automotive chips shipped and a growing market share, NOVOSENSE is dedicated to meeting the stringent safety and reliability demands of the automotive industry. The company aims to be a preferred supplier in the global automotive supply chain, delivering high-quality, high-reliability analog and mixed-signal chips.

For inquiries, please contact: sales@novosns.com