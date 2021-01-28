NovoEd's Innovation and Continued Growth Recognized by 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™

Leading collaborative online learning platform debuts on Europe's #1 HR industry analyst firm's annual analysis, highlighting innovation in learning systems for the enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , which provides the industry's leading collaborative online learning platform for the enterprise, today announced its inclusion as a Potential Performer on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. The recognition solidifies NovoEd as a new and emerging solution in the European digital learning market, highlighting the company's growing market presence in the region.

In response to increased demand from European-based companies, NovoEd has emerged as a critical online solution for strategic, scalable global learning programmes –– doubling adoption in the region. Momentum continues to accelerate as more of Europe's leading enterprises –– including Nestle, Merlin Entertainments, Volvo and Agility Logistics –– are turning to NovoEd for purpose-built learning programmes that encompass leadership development, employee onboarding, functional upskilling and more.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Fosway alongside other leaders in the European learning systems market," said Scott Kinney, CEO of NovoEd. "This recognition validates our efforts in helping European-based enterprises learn, thrive and connect globally, especially remotely. I'm proud of what we accomplished this past year, and thrilled about expanding our support of enterprise learners in Europe and beyond."

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst firm, focusing on next generation HR, talent and learning. For over 20 years, it has been providing independent analysis of the market for leading organizations. The Fosway Group 9-Grid™ report for Learning Systems compares different solutions based on their performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories across the market.

"The growth in the learning systems market shows no sign of slowing down in the wake of the COVID-19 as organisations adapt to so much change," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Building on its US experience, NovoEd is an innovative new entrant to the European market that is positively disrupting in its specialist area, and growing as European organisations seek out new and better ways to learn collaboratively. "

For more information on NovoEd's award-winning collaborative learning platform, please visit: https://www.novoed.com/learning-platform/overview/ . The Fosway 9-Grid™ reports are now available online: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/ .

About NovoEd

NovoEd's collaborative learning platform empowers organizations to design and deliver experiential learning that accelerates business performance on a global scale. Since the company's founding at Stanford's social algorithm laboratory in 2012, global corporations, executive education providers, and training firms have relied on NovoEd to develop high-value capabilities through purposeful practice and application, coaching and mentorship, and group collaboration. NovoEd's proven approach to learning connects diverse groups of learners, mentors, and leaders in a high-impact online environment, unlocking your organization's collective knowledge and driving measurable outcomes. Learn more at novoed.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

