Novo Nordisk South Africa earns the Best Place to Work Certification for the second year in row

JOHANNESBURG, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk South Africa, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in South Africa for second year in row. This year, Novo Nordisk outperformed the engagement index with its unique culture, robust professional development, and commitment to employee recognition and appreciation. Some of the assessment results include:

95% of employees said the company is an employer of choice, reflecting its commitment to fostering a high-performance culture.

92% of the employees feel a sense of value and respect in Novo Nordisk's workplace

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Sara Norcross, Vice President & General Manager of Novo Nordisk South Africa, she commented "We are honoured to be named as one of the best companies to work for in South Africa for the 2nd consecutive year. Our purpose that unites us all at Novo Nordisk is in driving change to defeat Diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. Through living this purpose in all that we do, we aim to make a positive difference in patients' lives each and every day. Our people are key to our success and so we work hard to create a healthy, engaging and supportive work environment for them. This is essential for a sustainable future, one that attracts and retains new talent, but also provides an environment where our people are motivated to succeed."

Zanele Mkwanazi, People and Organisation Director, said "This accolade is for every single employee in Novo Nordisk South Africa as we all collaborate to ensure that our organisation continues to be the Best Place to Work. We are excited about this certification as Best Places to Work 2022 as it gives us as the Leadership Team another opportunity to listen to our colleagues, benchmark externally and prioritise specific areas of improvement."

In South Africa, Novo Nordisk is dedicated to inspiring collaboration and innovation while building a workplace based on trust that draws top talent. Last year, the company topped the list of the Best Places to Work in South Africa outperforming a number of pharmaceutical organizations.

For more information about the program, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

SOURCE Best Places to Work