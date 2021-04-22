Novelis achieves ASI certifications across seven additional European aluminium manufacturing facilities

Overall certification journey moves company towards supplying customers with independently certified sustainable aluminium products and demonstrates strong commitment to responsible production and stewardship

ZURICH, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, today announced that its European aluminium manufacturing facilities serving all Automotive and Beverage Can customers, as well as a majority of its Specialties customers, have been awarded the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Certification by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI). This follows the ASI certifications Novelis announced last year for its plant in Ohle, Germany and its joint venture Alunorf.

The recent certification of Novelis' seven European plants in Sierre, Switzerland; Göttingen, Nachterstedt Recycling, Nachterstedt Rolling, Germany; Latchford, UK; Pieve and Bresso, Italy strengthen the company's ability to meet the increasing needs of its customers for independently certified, sustainable aluminium. In addition, ASI certifications underline Novelis' ambition to be the world's leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions while reducing its carbon footprint 30 percent by 2026 and being net carbon neutral by 2050, or sooner.

"Receiving ASI certifications for both the Performance Standard and the Chain of Custody for seven further sites represents an important next step in Novelis' long-standing commitment to sustainability, transparent reporting and customer-focused achievement," said Emilio Braghi, Senior Vice President & President Novelis Europe. "This achievement demonstrates to our customers that we are committed to delivering ASI Aluminium and shows our commitment to realizing a more sustainable future."

The ASI Performance Standard defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminium value chain. The ASI Chain of Custody Standard complements the ASI Performance Standard, certifying not only the plants and their practices but also the physical metal that is produced and processed through the value chain. Certification by both ASI standards means that Novelis will be able to supply independently certified sustainable aluminium products to its customers.

"We sincerely congratulate Novelis on achieving ASI Performance Standard Certifications at these seven European facilities, in addition to the expansion of their Chain of Custody certification scope. As a founding ASI member, we are pleased to see Novelis´ strong commitment to certifying their Europe-based operations and to principles of recycling and circular economy more broadly. The combined production capacity of these plants is significant, and the assurance that they are following responsible production practices is an important achievement," adds Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI.

The certification of Novelis' plants in Koblenz and Voerde, Germany, which were acquired last year as part of the company's purchase of Aleris, are underway and expected to be completed by the second half of this year. That will result in achieving certification across all Novelis' manufacturing facilities in Europe.

Novelis aims to achieve ASI certification for both the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody in all the regions in which it operates with a target of achieving the certifications within the next eighteen months. The regional certification programs will be tailored to support regional customer demands.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminium, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminium throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminium and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

