Novel Solutions Ease the Risk of Cybersecurity Threats

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News of the advanced Russian hack of various U.S governmental agencies has been a topic of fervent speculation in recent days. Now, cybersecurity expert warns that the alleged Russian hack of SolarWinds software is "probably an 11" in terms of seriousness on a scale of 1 to 10. A report by Newsweek indicates that on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cautioned that users of SolarWinds should disconnect or disable the software after it was discovered hackers had compromised an update from the company earlier this year. "We have yet to even understand how big the damage assessment will be. But I guarantee you, by the time it's done, it will be far worse than what we think it is right now because we still haven't uncovered all of the people who have been attacked by this campaign," cybersecurity analyst Mark Wright, the Chief Security Adviser at California-based cybersecurity startup Sentinel One, told Fox News. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST), A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING)

The need to stop such attacks on governmental agencies, major businesses and other organizations is constantly on the rise. Overall, the cybersecurity market covers a wide range of applications, emphasizing on safeguarding computers, programs, networks, and data from unlicensed or unprompted access. Furthermore, various software solutions such as antiviruses and firewalls have grown in complexity and proven to be effective at preventing threats and attacks, such as malware, Trojans, and phishing. Overall, it is the large enterprises segment that held the highest cyber security market share in 2019. And, according to data provided by Allied Market Research, the cyber security market size was valued at USD 149.67 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach UDS 304.91 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced yesterday breaking news regarding, "the availability of its fourth quarter 2020 product release ("Q4'20 product release").

The product release brings new features and enterprise-oriented infrastructure to Plurilock's family of identity-centric cybersecurity products, including Plurilock ADAPT multi-factor authentication ("MFA") and Plurilock DEFEND continuous authentication.

Cloud Server Privacy, Scalability Enhancements

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release introduces a new cloud server architecture designed to further increase Plurilock's fault tolerance and system availability through a modular, adaptive architecture, newly optimized failover capabilities, and enhancements to real-time health monitoring.

Behavioral Biometrics Enhancements

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release includes new optimizations in Plurilock's behavioral biometrics infrastructure that reduce the amount of data that must be gathered and maintained to continuously identify users, further enhancing Plurilock's privacy profile.

These changes also add increased learning automation, enabling Plurilock to achieve mature behavioral-biometric profiles for user identification more quickly and with less input from users and administrators.

Mobile Application

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release includes the launch of Plurilock's own mobile applications for iOS and Android, now available on Google's Play Store and Apple's iOS App Store.

When used in an organization's ADAPT deployment, the Plurilock mobile app enables users to achieve step-up authentication through Plurilock's own mobile application rather than other MFA solutions.

New Supported Mac, Windows, Proxy Configurations

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release adds Windows and Mac OS proxy environments as supported configurations, enabling enterprise organizations that rely on proxy services for security to leverage Plurilock DEFEND and its continuous authentication capabilities without additional configuration work.

The product release also adds recent versions of Apple Mac hardware and Apple Mac OS operating systems as supported configurations, to better serve clients whose environments include newer Mac OS systems.

Enhanced Product Support Experience

With Plurilock's Q4'20 product release, clients will also receive access to a re-engineered Plurilock support experience. This experience features a new client support portal designed to make service and support even more accessible to clients.

The new support portal makes tickets, statuses, and communication history visible to clients on a real-time basis, enabling a better, more transparent SLA experience.

The portal also includes access to a new client-accessible knowledge base designed to house product documentation, common questions, integration examples, and software distribution and provisioning as enablers for new clients.

Impact and Availability

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release is designed to make Plurilock a more compelling offering for enterprise clients for whom scalability, reliability, flexibility, and support are key purchase and adoption drivers.

'This product release represents a number of key improvements behind the scenes,' says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. 'Based on feedback from our clients over 2020, we identified new opportunities for improvement and executed on them. We believe that this product release will enable us to achieve new levels of enterprise effectiveness.'

The Plurilock Q4'20 product release is scheduled to be rolled out to existing Plurilock clients in phases, with rollout to all clients expected to finish by mid-January 2021."

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) announced last month new capabilities that provide IT and Security teams with advanced insights into software and web usage across their distributed endpoint device fleets. With absolute's new Software Inventory and Web Usage analytics, organizations can maximize returns on software investments and find potential cost savings; help ensure employees have the tools they need to work productively and securely from anywhere; and identify potential security vulnerabilities or blind spots arising from unsanctioned, insecure apps or web content. "With devices staying largely off-network in the new world of remote and hybrid work models, IT departments face multiple challenges when it comes to having a complete picture of what software has been purchased and deployed, whether the apps being used are sanctioned or fully updated, and where they may have gaps in security or productivity," said Ameer Karim, EVP of Product Management at Absolute.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) announced earlier this year a set of solutions that deliver application security and availability for customers who are increasingly facing the operational and security complexities of hybrid-cloud infrastructures. Working with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions, the new set of solutions combine A10's hybrid-cloud-ready software with purpose-built Dell Technologies hardware for encrypted application delivery, advanced load balancing, and SSL visibility. This provides customers with a single-source vendor to ease lifecycle management. The solutions offer single-service or multi-tenant virtual platforms to optimize IT organizations' CAPEX and OPEX.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) reported last week that McAfee MVISION Insights has been named the winner of the "Endpoint Security Solution of the Year" award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market. "We are thrilled to be recognized as the top international player in endpoint security," said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. "This Cybersecurity Breakthrough win further validates McAfee's proven and innovative endpoint security technology. MVISION Insights is the industry's first proactive solution to help organizations stay ahead of emerging threats—providing actionable and preemptive threat intelligence to help them engage early in the attack lifecycle."

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) announced last month that it has acquired Symphonic Software, a leader in dynamic authorization for protecting APIs, data, apps and resources through identity. Dynamic authorization gives IT teams ultimate flexibility to control what users can see and do, enabling enterprises to more easily prevent fraud, improve cybersecurity, and comply with regulations. "With increasing data privacy regulations, users are demanding that enterprises give them better digital experiences with more transparency and control," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "The acquisition of Symphonic accelerates our vision for enterprises to not only maintain security and compliance with confidence, but to easily deliver personalized, trustworthy experiences."

