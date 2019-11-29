HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 November 2019 at 9.35 a.m. EET.

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Fennogens Investments S.A.

Caverion Corporation has on 28 November 2019 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Caverion Corporation by Fennogens Investments S.A. based in Luxembourg has increased above the thresholds of 5 and 10 per cent on 28 November 2019.

According to the notification, Fennogens Investments S.A. has bought 14,169,850 shares in Caverion Corporation from its 100% owned subsidiary Structor S.A, representing 10.2% of shares and voting rights in Caverion Corporation.

The notification is made following the reorganisation of Ehrnrooth family's shareholding in Caverion, where Structor S.A. has sold its entire shareholding in Caverion to its parent company Fennogens Investments S.A. and other family-owned investment companies. The shareholding in Caverion that was held by Structor S.A. remains fully in the possession of the same ultimate beneficiary owners.

Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the notification.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.2% 0% 10.2% Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 14,169,850 0 10.2% 0% SUBTOTAL A 14,169,850 10.2%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CAVERION CORPORATION

For further information:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

Tel. +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

