Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish TopCo SARL

HELSINKI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 2 April 2024 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL (on behalf of itself and its controlled undertakings specified herein) has decreased below the threshold of 5 percent. According to the announcement, the holding decreased below the threshold on 2 April 2024.

According to the announcement, the indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") decreased to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.0 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

This notification relates to the stock exchange release published by Caverion on 5 March 2024 in which it was announced that Triton Investment Advisers LLP, the company managing the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), which indirectly control Crayfish BidCo Oy, intends to combine its portfolio companies Assemblin Group AB ("Assemblin") and Caverion by way of an internal restructuring within Triton as result of which Triton's ownership in Assemblin and Caverion will be combined under the same holding structure. The notified changes relate to the completion of the announced internal restructuring within Triton as a result of which the person subject to the notification obligation and its controlled undertakings specified herein are no longer controlling shareholders in Crayfish BidCo Oy. The notified changes do not affect Caverion's immediate ownership structure.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 %

0 % 138,920,092 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 93.12 %

93.12 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781

0

0.00 SUBTOTAL A 0 0.00 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Crayfish TopCo SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crayfish MidCo SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL 0.00 0.00 0.00

CAVERION CORPORATION

