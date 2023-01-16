Nostalgic Pixel Art Attracts Worldwide Attention, New Adventure Title "Tokyo Stories" to Be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show

TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that "Tokyo Stories," scheduled for release on PC and consoles, will be exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show, to be held from February 2 to 5, 2023.

Tokyo Stories original postcards will be distributed exclusively to visitors.

Tokyo Stories

About Tokyo Stories

This is a 3D adventure game featuring "a visual expression that combines pixel art and 3D" with the slogan "The story of a girl continues on in the city where she went missing."

The main character wanders around in a disappearing Tokyo to search for her best friend who has somehow disappeared.

The game is created by the award-winning creators of "rain/Lost in the rain (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)". The music is produced by the up-and-coming composer "newly" and expresses an unprecedented view of the world.

1st Promotional Video

YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/eu3zvDbQ5L4

The Story

A series of overlapping stories set in the "empty Tokyo".

Why has the best friend disappeared from the protagonist's life?

What is this city trying to tell us?

The story they weave slowly begins to bare its fangs at them,

and soon everything takes an unexpected turn...

Official Website

https://tokyo-stories.info/

Official Social Media

Twitter

https://twitter.com/tky_stories

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/tky_stories/

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@tokyostoriesgameindev.3481

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085223052659

About our booth at the 2023 Taipei Game Show

We will be exhibiting the first playable demo outside of Japan at the Taipei Game Show and giving away original Tokyo Stories postcards exclusively to visitors.

Exhibition Information

Booth Details

- Playable demo

- Tokyo Stories original postcards

- Introduction of games by creators, etc.

- Playable demo - Tokyo Stories original postcards - Introduction of games by creators, etc. Booth number: N527

Creators

Producer/Director

Yuki Ikeda

rain/Director (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

Patchwork Heroes/Director (PSP / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

Art Director

Seiichi Terashima

rain/ Art Director (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

Patchwork Heroes/ Art Director (PSP / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

Sound Composers

newly (Broth Works)

Product Overview

Title: Tokyo Stories -working title

Release Date: 2023 (Details undecided)

Price: Undecided

Language: Undecided

Platform: PC/Console (Details undecided)

Genre: Adventure

Rating: To be Rated

Publishing/Development: Drecom Co., Ltd.

Copyright Notice: ©️ Drecom Co., Ltd.

PressKit: https://drecom.co.jp/news/TokyoStories_TaipeiGameShow_presskit_images0116.zip

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982485/Tokyo_Stories.jpg

SOURCE Drecom