Northway Biotech opens new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Greater Boston Area

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northway Biotech, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), established in 2004, with an EMA and FDA-compliant, state-of-the-art, cGMP manufacturing site in Europe, announced at the virtual grand opening ceremony on Jan. 20, 2021, the opening of its new 30,000-square-foot process development and cGMP manufacturing site in Waltham, Massachusetts.

From cell line development to cGMP DS manufacturing and aseptic filling, the state-of-the-art facility, in the booming biotech hub in the Greater Boston area, will provide end-to-end services for biologics microbial and mammalian based biologics. Currently, the new site has fully established process, analytical method development, and quality control labs supporting local and international customer projects since summer 2020. The cGMP biomanufacturing suite will house 500 L microbial and 2,000 L mammalian bioreactors and be operational in Q4 2021, representing a capital investment program worth $40 million.

"Northway Biotech reaches an important strategic milestone to further strengthen its leadership by opening a second biomanufacturing facility and its first in the United States. We are very excited about this expansion and are poised to support our next-door partners in the Boston biotech hub, as well as other domestically or internationally located companies, by enabling accelerated development and manufacturing of their novel, life-saving biopharmaceuticals for clinical or commercial needs," said Dr. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO of Northway Biotech and Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

Earlier last month, the company announced that it is changing its brand name from Northway Biotechpharma to Northway Biotech to harmonize its brand name across EU and U.S.-located sites.

About Northway Biotech - https://www.northwaybiotech.com

Northway Biotech is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting customers worldwide. Its highly experienced, professional team executes projects at any stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The company's wide-ranging expertise and vertically integrated service offering translate to the ability to rapidly execute multiple projects from its state-of-the-art GMP facilities while ensuring full process and product compliance at all stages of research, development and commercial manufacturing. Northway Biotech is a privately owned company founded in 2004 and located in Vilnius, Lithuania; London, United Kingdom; and Waltham, Massachusetts, United States.

For Further Information, Contact:

Dr. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Northway Biotech

vladas.bumelis@northwaybiotech.com

Related Files

Northway Biotech opens new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Greater Boston Area.pdf

Related Images

northway-biotech-opens-new.jpg

Northway Biotech opens new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Greater Boston Area

Northway Biotech opens new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Greater Boston Area

Related Links

https://www.northwaybiotech.com/



SOURCE Northway Biotech