Northern Ireland Will Provide Citizens with a Single Health and Social Care Record

Software from Epic will help care providers improve services and outcomes for nearly 1.9 million people

VERONA, Wisconsin, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Ireland plans to become the first U.K. region to use a single integrated medical and social care record. Epic's software will be used for hospital care, allied health, home care, elder care, childcare, and other social services. Encompass, the Northern Ireland Programme to introduce the new system, will replace a patchwork of legacy systems and paper.