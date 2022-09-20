North-West University Partners with Anthology to Create Digital-First Experiences for Students and Staff

Anthology Solutions Support the Long-Term Goals of a Leading South African Public Institution

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire student lifecycle, announced today that North-West University (NWU) has selected Anthology Student to optimize the student administrative lifecycle and deliver a more seamless experience for students and staff. NWU also will implement Anthology's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution to enhance recruitment processes and enable more strategic engagements with prospective students, current students and alumni. Acting as a cornerstone in the institution's technology ecosystem, Anthology solutions will give momentum to NWU's digital business strategy and long-term goals for enrollment, retention and the overall growth of the institution.

"The pandemic brought new dimensions to our thinking around how we enable learner success and create more intentional experiences for students using technology," said Professor Marlene Verhoef, Registrar at North-West University. "With Anthology, we are not just replacing our existing system in pursuit of this objective. We are truly transforming the way we serve students and creating a digital environment that supports our future vision for NWU."

Anthology Student and Anthology CRM will integrate critical data into a unified solution and deliver insights to support astute decision-making among NWU administrators, which will permit the identification of new and improved ways of connecting with students to drive outcomes. The cloud-based system will also automate manual processes to increase the efficiency of university staff and reduce the lift for internal information technology teams. For learners, Anthology Student will create a holistic digital-first experience spanning everything from degree planning to accessing career services, helping NWU meet the needs of today's students while also attracting new enrolments in the institution.

"We chose to partner with Anthology not just because of the product roadmap, but because they have a history in the market and a deep understanding of what students are looking for," said Professor Verhoef. "The merger with Blackboard only reaffirmed our decision because it shows that Anthology is focused on delivering a holistic set of solutions to meet all of our needs and a way to future proof our investments."

"We are committed to partnering with NWU and supporting the South African education community to deliver technology that opens up new possibilities for education," said Oleg Figlin, Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Anthology. "NWU is experiencing staggering increases in enrolment and establishing core systems that can grow with the institution. These developments are crucial to effectively scale services for students while also equipping administrators and faculty with the technology they need to work more efficiently."

NWU is a public university with multiple campuses across two South African provinces serving nearly 53,000 active students. Read more about how Anthology solutions are creating dynamic, data-driven experiences for institutions like NWU.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:

Chelcee Coffman

Senior Director, Global Communications & Corporate Marketing

Chelcee.coffman@anthology.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708867/Anthology_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Anthology