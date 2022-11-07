North Highland's Sucheta Misra and Rochelle Rivas Named "2022 Women Leaders in Consulting" by ALM's Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that Sucheta Misra, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Social Impact leader, and Rochelle Rivas, vice president and head of Industry Development, have been named "2022 Women Leaders in Consulting" by ALM's Consulting Magazine.

North Highland’s Rochelle Rivas (left) and Sucheta Misra (right) Named “2022 Women Leaders in Consulting” by ALM’s Consulting Magazine.

Sucheta Misra has been named one of ALM's 2022 Women Leaders in the category of Diversity Champion. Misra is a leader with a track record of executing diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies. Leveraging her legal background, she drives business value by designing unique programs and developing strong relationships with both business and community partners to advance initiatives. Her work has been described as "propelling North Highland into the forefront of DEI."

"I'm truly honored to be recognized as DEI Champion with Consulting Magazine," said Misra. "I love the work I do and how immensely powerful it is because of its potential to change people's lives. This work is also deeply personal to me. I strive to bring excellence to my DEI work every single day at North Highland because I know people are counting on me."

Additionally, Rochelle Rivas has been named one of ALM's 2022 Women Leaders in the category of Mentor of the Year. Rivas leads industry growth for North Highland and collaborates across multiple cross-functional teams, striving to make the firm the best it can be for its consultants and staff, all while keeping people at the heart of all she does. Rivas has been referred to as "a natural born leader who selflessly gives of her time and resources and shares lasting wisdom and dedication to those around her."

"This recognition is particularly important because it acknowledges the work I have been doing not only to bring out my personal best, but to bring out the best in others," Rivas shared. "Great mentors are the enablers of others, and there is no higher calling than to lead through service."

Rivas and Misra were celebrated at Consulting Magazine's 2022 Women Leaders in Consulting awards dinner in New York on Thursday, Nov. 3. Misra, Rivas and the other 2022 Women Leaders in Consulting honorees are featured on the Consulting Magazine website.

