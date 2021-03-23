North America Projected To Be Leading Region For The Global Wearable Sleep Device Trackers Market

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is a crucial biological process, and has long been recognized as an essential determinant of human health and performance. While not all of sleep's functions are fully understood, it is known to restore energy, promote healing, interact with the immune system and impact upon both brain function and behavior. Even transient changes in sleep patterns can impair judgement and cognitive performance. During the present pandemic, global trends in sleep suggest a decrease on average sleep duration. Given these trends and the implications of sleep for health and well-being, better characterization of sleep characteristics represents a public health priority. In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the development and use of multi-modal sensors and technologies to monitor physical activity, sleep and circadian rhythms. These developments make accurate sleep monitoring at scale a possibility for the first time and have created the rise of wearable sleep trackers. Wearable sleep trackers devices help in tracking the amount of sleep an individual needs to take in every twenty-four hour. Nowadays, insomnia, sleep deprivation, and various other disorder are common due to growing stress, increasing workload, and irregular sleep timings. The sleep trackers can also help in maintaining fitness and activity monitor with the help of GPS. They also offer fitness uptakes like distance walked, calories consumed, and breathing and heart rate. Active companies in the markets this week include Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN).

A report from Transparency Market Research on wearable sleep Trackers Market said: "The demand for wearable sleep trackers is increasing because of the growing incidence of the sleep disorder such as sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy. Thus, the increasing variety of different type of wearable sleep trackers is projected to provide better and healthy sleep to the people suffering from these disorders. In addition, sleep disorders are also increasing due to rising obesity among the people and large geriatric population. Unhealthy habits and unhealthy lifestyle are also responsible for increasing sleep disorder among the people. Besides, rising awareness related to healthy sleep through various educational programs and information present online about the various sleep disorders has also helped in triggering the demand in this market. Efforts made by sleep foundations such as the National Sleep Foundation are constantly working on spreading awareness about the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatments available for sleep disorders. Wearable sleep tracker devices are favored as compared to non-wearable sleep tracker due to the reliability of its data accumulation and enhanced efficiency of analyzing the sleep patterns, sleep cycles, and other similar data."

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB) BREAKING NEWS: Hapbee Advances Mechanical Engineering Phase of Bed-Related Product - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending bed-related magnetic signal prototype (the " Product"), currently in the development stage.

"The mechanical engineering phase for our bed-related prototype is on schedule and progressing well. We are excited to share initial renderings of the Product as we work towards a functional proof-of-concept prototype, a key milestone in the Product development process," said Scott Donnell , CEO of Hapbee. "Thanks to initiatives like the upcoming World Sleep Day on March 19th, there is growing global awareness around the importance of optimizing healthy sleep habits – a core inspiration behind our Product."

Initial Product rendering is not final, not entirely to scale, and is subject to change as the prototype development program advances. More rendering images will be available on Hapbee.com. (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)

Preliminary Product Details and Timeline - With four coils in its industrial design, the Product is intended to be capable of delivering multiple magnetic fields across different parts of the body. Furthermore, the Company has narrowed down materials and soft goods selection for the Product's functionality, flexibility, and overall aesthetic. The prototype development program for the Product is scheduled to be completed in Q3 of this year.

Pending successful prototype development completion, the Product will transmit Hapbee signals such as Sleepy and Relax and offer scheduled signal playback functionality enabled via the Hapbee Companion App or a dedicated control panel.

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently unveiled Time to Walk™, an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch® for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities. Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music. Time to Walk can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere with Apple Watch and AirPods® or other Bluetooth headphones.

Time to Walk is an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to expand its virtual health service benefit to all its U.S. employees this summer while also making it available to other companies.

Eighteen months ago, the tech giant announced it was piloting a new virtual health service benefit for employees and their families in the Seattle region called Amazon Care. The service offers virtual visits, in-person primary care visits at patients' homes or offices and prescription delivery. The on-demand healthcare service enables employees to connect with medical professionals via chat or video conference, typically in less than 60 seconds, and eliminates lengthy wait and travel times to get medical attention, Amazon said in a press release.

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of high-resolution microdisplays, display subassemblies and head-mounted display systems, and HMDmd, INC., an innovator and developer of wearable display technology for surgeons, recently announced they have signed an agreement with a major medical technology company to design a precision head-worn display system, The device, based on Kopin's proprietary platform, will be integrated with the company's advanced surgical systems.

HMDmd, based in San Diego, is an early-stage company focused on bringing to market wearable display products, engineered and customized specifically for integration into advanced robotic and endoscopic surgical systems. Kopin, which has licensed its intellectual properties in wearable display technologies and systems for surgical uses, holds warrants for a significant minority equity position in HMDmd.

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), recently announced the Enduro™ ultraperformance GPS watch, featuring customizable power management modes and a Power Glass™ solar charging lens that harvests the power of the sun to extend battery life up to 65 days1. Enduro introduces advanced training features and key performance monitoring tools tailored to help endurance athletes better train and perform at their peak.

"Built to last during any training session or ultra-event, Enduro gives ultrarunners and cyclists the confidence that their watch has as much energy as they do, plus the unique insights they need to monitor their performance," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. "And with Enduro on their wrist, ultraperformance athletes can focus on the competition instead of their battery life."

