North America Pressure Regulating Valves Market is projected to Reach US$ 510.6 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-32 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Direct Acting segment has the largest share among the types of Valves in the Pressure Regulating Valves market, accounting for nearly 60.5% of the market by volume in 2022. Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market to attain an estimated worth of US$ 2,588 Mn by 2028.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights analysis, the North America Pressure Regulating Valves Market is expected to reach US$ 782.9 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

The growing population in the North American region and the rising needs of expanding residential construction are some of the primary factors that have witnessed growth during the historical years of the study.

The consumer's perspective on the devices is evolving due to an increasing awareness of the maintenance of piping systems and water conservation activities. The PRV should not only be able to regulate the flow but also incur lower maintenance costs on behalf of the consumers. Looking at such trends the vendors are emphasizing laying investments in research and development initiatives and, hence, coming up with technologies and advanced products that can scale up to the consumer's expectations.

Simultaneously, innovating products is the need of the time and, likewise, to maintain & increase market share, vendors have to keep searching for ways of updating the existing technology, which will make the market more stable in terms of growth.

Key Takeaways of Pressure Regulating Valves Market Study

The value of the direct operating Pressure Regulating Valves is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 5.0% to reach around US$ 772.5 Mn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. In terms of End Use, Apartments and condominiums are anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 295.4 Mn .

. In the North America Pressure Regulating Valves market, Up to 2'' inlet pressure type is projected account for more than 50% share by the end of forecast period owing to its high range of valuations.

Pressure Regulating Valves market, Up to 2'' inlet pressure type is projected account for more than 50% share by the end of forecast period owing to its high range of valuations. By Country, U.S. is anticipated to account for more than 80% of market share by the end of 2032 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

"The growing residential construction sector and strict energy-efficiency regulations in the North American region owing to the increasing population is expected to accelerate the market growth of Pressure Regulating Valves." says Future Market insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated, with top players accounting for market share ranging from 55% to 65% of market revenue in 2021. Prominent players in the market aim to be recognized as a leader in operational excellence to offer innovative products to end users with applied product standards in order to gain a prominent share in the market.

The Danfoss A/S, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Resideo Technologies Inc. are a few of the market's major participants.

More Insights into the Pressure Regulating Valves Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the North America Pressure Regulating Valves market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on by valve type, by inlet pressure, by diameter, by end use and by country.

Key Segments Covered in Pressure Regulating Valves Industry Analysis

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Valve Type:

Direct Acting

Pilot Operated

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Inlet Pressure:

Up to 10 bar

10 to 15 bar

15 to 20 bar

Above 20 bar

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Diameter:

3/8"

1/2"

3/4"

1"

1 ¼"

Up to 2"

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by End Use:

Apartments & Condominiums

Townhouses

Villas

Pressure Regulating Valves Market by Country:

U.S.

North East U.S.



South U.S.



Midwest U.S.



West U.S.

Canada

