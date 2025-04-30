North America Copper Tubes Market worth $3.44 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "North America Copper Tubes Market by Type (Type K, Type L, Type M), Form (Straight Tubes, Coils, Capillary Tubes), Application (HVACR, Plumbing, Industrial, Automotive, Medical) - Global Forecast to 2030", North America copper tubes market is projected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2024 to USD 3.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of the North American copper tubes market can be attributed to the expanding construction and infrastructure industries, as copper is an increasingly preferred material for plumbing, HVAC applications, and refrigeration due to its strength, corrosion resistance, and high thermal conductivity. The shift toward green building practices and energy-efficient systems further propels demand, as copper is easily recyclable and eco-friendly. Advances in technology in copper tube manufacturing, such as those that improve their performance in high-pressure uses, are also stimulating demand.

Type K is anticipated to be the largest segment of the North American copper tubes market during the forecast period

Type K copper tubes account for the largest share of the North American copper tubes market because they are widely used across different industries, especially in plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration. Type K tubes have thick walls, which offer better durability and pressure resistance and are thus suitable for applications that need strength and longevity. In plumbing systems, Type K is widely applied for water supply pipes, particularly for underground installations where the tubes are subjected to aggressive environmental conditions. The growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems has led to the requirement for dependable and long-lasting copper tubes, which Type K can readily offer.

Straight tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the North American copper tubes market

The straight tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the North American copper tubes market mainly because they are found to be extensively used in almost all industries. They are a key component in HVAC systems, refrigeration, plumbing, and automotive sectors, as they are utilized for gas and fluid transport. Their demand is due to their ease of installation, affordability, and consistent performance over time. Straight copper tubes serve as a dependable option for systems with high demands for thermal and electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and mechanical strength. The ease with which they are fabricated or easily bent to be tailored to their requirements makes them the favored choice among users. With the growth of the construction and manufacturing industries in North America, especially in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure development, the demand for straight copper tubes is expected to grow.

HVACR is anticipated to be the largest segment of the North American copper tubes market during the forecast period

The HVACR application constitutes the largest share of the North American copper tubes market because of a number of key reasons. Copper is the material of choice in HVACR systems because it has high thermal conductivity, is resistant to corrosion, and is very durable, thus being highly suitable for heat exchange and fluid conveyance in HVACR systems. Copper tubes find application in several components, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and heaters, where heat transfer plays a key role in performance. Copper's intrinsic antimicrobial features ensure that HVACR equipment stays cleaner and healthier, optimizing its long-term performance. Increasing pressure from the environment and legislation for energy-efficient systems further add to the popularity of copper tube applications in HVACR. Additionally, an increase in construction activities, particularly in commercial and residential buildings, and the growing demand for sophisticated cooling and heating solutions keep the demand for copper tubes in HVACR systems high.

The US is expected to be the largest country in the North American copper tubes market during the forecast period

The US accounts for the highest market share in the North American copper tubes market because it has a robust industrial base and high demand from different industries like automotive, HVACR, medical, and plumbing. The US also has some of the world's biggest copper tube producers, which strengthens the manufacturing and distribution chains. Technological improvement in energy-saving systems that are mostly copper tube-dependent when it comes to heat conduction also contributes to the increasing demand in the market. Additionally, the healthcare industry supports the increasing demand for applications of copper tubes in medical gas systems. Building codes, energy efficiency, and green building practice regulations also drive demand for copper tubes, which are renowned for their recyclability and durability. These factors cumulatively account for the US' leading position in the North American copper tube market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the North American copper tubes market, such as Mueller Industries (US), Wieland Group (Germany), Hailiang Group (China), KME Group SpA (Italy), Luvata (Finland), Cerro Flow Products LLC (US), KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan), Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (US), Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc. (China), and American Elements (US).

