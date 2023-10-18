Nortal continues global expansion with new delivery center in Mexico

Its presence in Guadalajara, Mexico signals a broader geographic diversification strategy over the next 12 months

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortal, a leading digital transformation company, is tapping into the technical skill set abundant in Mexico with the launch of a new delivery center in Guadalajara. Over one year since its strategic expansion into Canada , the launch plays an integral role in Nortal's growth strategy and places the company in a superior position to deliver value across a multitude of different geographies, timescales, and ambitions.

The company aims to tap into the technically strong Latin American talent pool and will now provide a follow the sun delivery and support model, where delivery centers in Europe and the Americas will offer uninterrupted customer delivery and service across multiple time zones. It marks Nortal's wider commitment to bolstering its existing consulting service offerings with nearshore capability in the US and Canada.

Alain Dias, North America CEO at Nortal, commented: "After a year of record growth for Nortal, the establishment of the delivery center in Guadalajara marks the first stage of our nearshore growth plan in the region. Supporting Nortal's end-to-end product capabilities, including lifecycle services, unlocks significant value for our customers' transformation projects across North America. Our delivery center in Mexico and subsequent ones planned in Latin America, combined with Nortal's existing delivery platforms in the US and Europe, will enable round-the-clock development and support for our customer's mission critical systems."

Nortal has appointed experienced IT industry veteran, Alfredo Cedano, to head up the delivery center. PhD educated at the Universidad de Guadalajara (UDEG), Cedano will lean on his experience working with globally distributed multicultural organizations to support high impact value creation with enterprises and public sector organizations across North America.

Alfredo Cedano, Mexico Country Manager for Nortal, commented: "The vibrant tech community of Guadalajara makes it a perfect location for our delivery center, which will provide hundreds of opportunities for both new and seasoned talent. Nortal's long legacy of working with industry leaders in the US and Europe, combined with the excellent industry and manufacturing expertise within Jalisco, will mean we can support ambitious growth plans in the sectors of advanced manufacturing, logistics, and distribution across North America."

The availability of accessible higher education and strong government investment in STEM subjects makes Mexico ideal for Nortal's growth. Over the past ten years, its technology industry has expanded three times faster than the world average. These conditions have fostered a vibrant community in Guadalajara underpinned by private and public sector collaboration, with events like the World Hackathon and Guadalajara Talent Land.

Dr. Alma Y. Alanis, Dean of the Technologies for Cyber-Human Integration Division, University of Guadalajara, commented: 'It is gratifying for me to learn about the interest of Nortal's expansion into Guadalajara. The exceptional location and global connectivity are of great appeal to companies focused on technological advancements. It is undeniable that technological convergence and accelerated digitization have significant impacts on the economy, enabling new business opportunities and transforming entire industries. Considering that the mission of this campus is to lead an educational ecosystem in the field of exact sciences and engineering, Nortal's expansion is exciting to us since it offers an opportunity to establish future agreements that expand our relationship."

Combining the unique experience of transforming Estonia into a digital leader and creating change in businesses with a strategic approach and data-driven technology, Nortal is well positioned as a key partner for end-to-end seamless digital transformation across private and public sectors. Most of the company's revenue globally comes from strategic consulting, software development projects, and related advisory and digitization services. In 2023, the company is continuing to invest in its service offerings in AI and cyber resilience, having just recently launched Nortal Tark . The company wrapped up the 2022 fiscal year with revenue up by 45% and consolidated operating profit by 31%.

