Nortal appoints government lead to accelerate UK public sector digitalisation efforts

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortal , the strategic innovation and technology company made famous by its transformation of the Estonian government ('e-Estonia'), is announcing the appointment of John Cheal as UK Government and Public Sector Director. Bringing together decades of experience from top 100 global IT providers in designing and implementing transformation programs for citizens and employees, along with Nortal's expertise in digitalising entire nations, Cheal is dedicated to enhancing Nortal's public sector offerings in the UK.

John Cheal, UK Government and Public Sector Director at Nortal

Cheal will be helping public sector leaders leverage advanced digital solutions to improve citizen experience, streamline operational delivery and accelerate policy deployment, introducing Nortal's global GovTech experience to the UK.

"Nortal is renowned for building the infrastructure of some of the world's most digitally advanced societies. We deliver end-to-end transformations with visible socio-economic outcomes - putting citizen experiences at the heart of what we do. My focus is on bringing the best of what Nortal has to offer to the public sector to re-imagine what digital government services can deliver in the UK," said John Cheal, Public Sector Director and UK Government lead at Nortal.

Nortal has an unparalleled track-record of delivering successful transformation projects for over 20 years for public and private sector clients, transforming and future-proofing businesses and organisations by building world-changing solutions with the right technologies. Bringing this experience in the UK, the company will support the government's roadmap for digital and data transformation by 2025 and beyond as part of its efforts to improve the provision of digital public services.

"John is a strong leader with a breadth of experience in the enterprise IT and technology sector, from AI automation and personalised public services through to large scale outsourcing. His leadership qualities and digital expertise put us in good stead for continued growth in the UK market," said Thomas Hedley, Managing Director for UK at Nortal. "It marks a significant step forward in growing our presence in the UK and driving forward our ambition for closer collaboration with decision-makers in the public sector."

To coincide with Cheal's appointment, Nortal is announcing it has joined techUK - the UK's technology trade association driving innovation in the public and private sectors. Nortal will tap into techUK's network for innovation and collaboration across business, government and stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to UK public sector digitalisation. Cheal has held a place on techUK's Justice & Emergency Services Management Committee since 2021 and continues in this role.

Georgie Morgan, Head of Justice & Emergency Services at techUK, commented, "'techUK is delighted to welcome Nortal into membership. It is an exciting time to join the community and we are pleased to see that Nortal has also been awarded a seat on our Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee. We are looking forward to working with the team particularly across our public sector offering."

