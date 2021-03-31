NormCyber and FireEye to deliver advanced threat detection and response services to midmarket organisations

Available as a standalone module or as part of the full service, managed Threat Detection and Response (TDR) from norm. provides near real-time security monitoring for networks, services and devices. The service is monitored on a 24x7 basis by SOC, SIEM and security analysts for known and unknown threats, and suspicious and malicious behaviour.

Monthly reports are provided through the norm. Visualiser portal, which provides near real-time visibility of the strength of an organisation's cyber defences.

The service has already been selected by customers who recognise that basic signature based anti-virus platforms are not a sufficient defence against modern cyber threats, such as zero day attacks. By utilising FireEye's combination of machine and behavioural learning, and real-time indicator of compromise (IOC) engines, managed TDR from norm. is designed to stop breaches in their tracks, instantly.

Another key factor in selecting FireEye to power the service was the strength of the Mandiant Advantage platform, which gives access to comprehensive threat data and intelligence into current, past and possible future threat activity.

"Recent cyber attacks such as SolarWinds and the Microsoft Exchange hack illustrate that cyber breaches aren't just a headache for larger enterprises, they can affect anyone," said Paul Cragg, CTO at NormCyber. "Every organisation, irrespective of size, needs to protect against both known and unknown threats, which is why we've formed this agreement with FireEye to make some of the most advanced cyber protection technology available to midmarket organisations without the cost and resource burden of managing it themselves."

"For many companies, cyber security is perceived as too expensive and a burden on already overstretched technology teams. Yet increasingly it is a condition of doing business with their own clients," said Simon Moor, Vice President for Northern Europe at FireEye. "Norm. is meeting this challenge head on by providing transparent, measurable cyber security solutions. We're pleased to be working together to make advanced cyber protection accessible to everyone."

About NormCyber

NormCyber takes away the stress, time and cost of protecting organisations against cyber security and data protection risks. We deliver transparent, measurable cyber security and data protection services for midsize companies who want to benefit from enterprise-grade solutions without the hefty overheads. Norm.™ keeps businesses safe, while our customers get on with growing them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476273/NormCyber.jpg

Related Links

https://normcyber.com



SOURCE NormCyber