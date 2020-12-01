Norgine B.V. Announces New European Healthcare Subsidiary To Strengthen Its Consumer Healthcare Portfolio

Norgine Healthcare will drive Norgine's consumer healthcare business, including the MOVICOL® franchise, a portfolio of laxatives for the treatment of chronic constipation that currently helps approximately 8 million patients a year around the world. [1]

The new subsidiary will be headed by Eric Alsac, who is currently General Manager of Norgine The Netherlands.

Norgine Healthcare B.V. will assume immediate control of Norgine's existing consumer healthcare franchises. It will also build a broader consumer healthcare business with the acquisition of new, transformative brands that will help to strengthen its offering as a leading European pharmaceutical company and benefit more patients. Norgine B.V. will continue to focus on speciality pharmaceutical brands to address highly targeted, unmet medical needs.

Peter Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine said, "The establishment of Norgine Healthcare B.V. will help us to increase the value of Norgine's current portfolio of healthcare consumer brands and strengthen our commitment to bringing new transformative products to patients across the world."

Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "As well as meeting the needs of patients tomorrow through the development of innovative products, we are committed to maximising the potential of our current portfolio of brands that already help millions of patients around the world."

Eric Alsac, General Manager of Norgine Healthcare B.V. said, "This is a really exciting opportunity for us to ensure that our consumer focused brands receive the attention that they deserve so that we can better serve the needs of our patients."

Norgine Healthcare B.V. will be fully operational from 1st December 2020 and will be based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped 22 million patients around the world in 2019 and generated more than €419 million in net product sales, a growth of 6% over 2018.

Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.

In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business which supports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.norgineventures.com

About MOVICOL®

MOVICOL® is a laxative, the first polyethylene glycol preparation, indicated for the treatment of chronic constipation in adults, adolescents, the elderly and children. MOVICOL® is also effective in resolving faecal impaction, defined as refractory constipation with faecal loading of the rectum and/or colon.[1] [2]

MOVICOL® was first launched in 1995 and over the past 25 years the MOVICOL® franchise has continued to evolve to meet patients' needs.

MOVICOL® is currently marketed in Europe by Norgine B.V. and was also made available in Japan by EA Pharma Co., Ltd in 2018.

