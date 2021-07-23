Noreco: Written Resolution Resolved

News provided by

NORECO

23 Jul, 2021, 15:56 BST

OSLO, Norway, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made by Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") on 8 July 2021. The written resolution in respect to the Company's outstanding bond issue NOR14 (ISIN: NO 0010870900) has been resolved and approved by the Company's bondholders. Please see the attached Notice from Written Resolution for further information.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS acted as financial advisors to the Company and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS as legal advisor in connection with the amendment process.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
Email: es@noreco.com
Phone: +44 (0)797 969 0622

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ct@noreco.com
Phone: + 47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--written-resolution-resolved,c3388846

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE NORECO

Also from this source

Noreco fixes USD 1.0 billion interest rate exposure under RBL...

Noreco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics