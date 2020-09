OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The company presentation attached and made available at www.noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco-investor-presentation---xtrainvestor-29-september-2020,c3204877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3204877/1312287.pdf Noreco Investor Presentation 29 September 2020

SOURCE NORECO