NordVPN: Hacking a smart TV is easier than you think

Smart TVs are expected to be used by 32.8 million Japanese by 2026

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Statista, 21.6 million households in Japan owned a smart TV in 2019 and it is expected to grow to 32.8 million by fiscal year 2026. However, many people do nothing to protect their smart devices.

In 2019, the FBI released a warning stating that smart TVs can make users vulnerable to surveillance and attacks by bad actors. Since then, user security technology has become more advanced, but internet-connected devices remain vulnerable.

"Like any device that regularly connects to the internet, smart TVs collect a lot of private data, which leads to a variety of privacy and security concerns. But, unlike other smart devices, they cannot be equipped with the latest cybersecurity software (like antivirus), and that makes them even more vulnerable to cybercrime," a digital security expert from NordVPN, Daniel Markuson, comments.

What should we be concerned about?

With smart TVs, the possibility of somebody actually watching or listening to users is much higher than with a traditional set. Hackers can access a smart TV's camera and microphone through malware, which they can slip into the user's TV if it is connected to Wi-Fi.

Tracking is another issue that users need to worry about. Like any smart device, smart TVs use a lot of trackers. Services like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO GO collect users' data and track their streaming behavior to personalize their experience on the platforms.

In addition, if a smart TV is used for web browsing, it can be infected with various viruses too. Like computers, smart TVs run on software, but they don't have the same strong antivirus and firewall systems installed.

How to improve your smart TV's security?

Use strong passwords . If your TV is regularly or continually connected to the internet, make sure the device itself uses strong, hard-to-guess passwords.

. If your TV is regularly or continually connected to the internet, make sure the device itself uses strong, hard-to-guess passwords. Always update your TV's software whenever a new version becomes available.

Secure your router. Along with any other IoT devices you might have, your smart TV will probably connect to the internet through a router in your house.

Along with any other IoT devices you might have, your smart TV will probably connect to the internet through a router in your house. Download apps from official stores only.

Turn off your TV camera when not in use. Whether it's a built-in camera or the one connected to a TV via Wi-Fi, turn it off when not using it.

