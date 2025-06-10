Nordic Breakthrough for Unlimited Fossil-Free Energy - NOVATRON 1 Officially Inaugurated

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, NOVATRON 1 was officially inaugurated at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm - the EU's first private, fully integrated fusion plasma system. The event marks a historic milestone for Sweden and the Nordic region in the development of commercial fusion energy.

With Novatron Fusion Group (NFG) leading the charge, the Nordics are uniquely positioned to shape the future of energy through innovation, collaboration, and technological leadership. Fusion technology has the potential to address some of the most pressing global challenges of our time - from climate change to growing energy demand. Realizing this potential requires cross-sector collaboration between industry, academia, and policymakers. NFG is actively working to establish a strong Nordic fusion cluster and position the region as a driving force in the transition to a sustainable energy future.

The inauguration brought together representatives from across the Nordic innovation ecosystem - including industry, academia, and government - with nearly all parties from the Swedish Parliament's Energy Committee in attendance. The broad participation underscores the strong support for fusion's role in the future energy mix.

- The inauguration of NOVATRON 1 is a milestone - not only for our company but for the entire Nordic region. We're showing that it's possible to take concrete steps toward commercial fusion energy here and now. Our vision is that the Nordics will realize fusion, and today's event is powerful proof that we're on the right path, says Peter Roos, CEO of Novatron Fusion Group.

Fusion energy - often referred to as "The Holy Grail of Energy" - has the potential to deliver continuous, safe, and fossil-free baseload power. As one of Europe's leading fusion companies, NFG is not only advancing fusion energy in the Nordics but also helping to strengthen Europe's energy resilience. At a time when G7 nations are highlighting fusion as a strategic solution to the climate crisis and energy security, European independence and cooperation in the energy sector are more important than ever.

- NFG's groundbreaking technology is a vital contribution from Sweden to Europe's energy independence and climate transition, says Professor Christer Fuglesang, KTH Space Center.

The NOVATRON concept is based on a unique design by innovator Jan Jäderberg and has been developed by a world-class team of physicists, engineers, and researchers. The technology addresses one of the biggest challenges in commercial fusion: stable and continuous confinement of fusion plasma without interruptions in energy production. This is described in more detail in a scientific article published last week, which highlights, among other things, NOVATRON's potential to achieve groundbreaking energy exchange values. With this promising concept, NFG aims to provide cost-effective and globally scalable baseload power to the grid within the next decade.

During the inauguration, visitors witnessed a live plasma experiment in the prototype facility - the Nordic region's first step toward a commercial fusion reactor and a fossil-free society.

- We believe that NFG has a game changing formula and as an owner with a long-term mindset, we're excited to help accelerate the work towards limitless fossil-free energy, says Henrikki Talvitie, CEO of St1.

For more information, please contact:

Jeanette Mattsson

Marketing and Communications Director, Novatron Fusion Group

Email: jeanette.mattsson@novatronfusion.com

Phone: +46 76 051 75 16

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/novatron-fusion-group-ab/r/nordic-breakthrough-for-unlimited-fossil-free-energy---novatron-1-officially-inaugurated,c4160882

The following files are available for download: