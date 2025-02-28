Nord Anglia school in Budapest first to achieve 'Gold' Social Impact Distinction

British International School Budapest first school awarded NAE's highest accreditation

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools groups Nord Anglia Education today announced the British International School of Budapest has become its first school to receive a Gold Social Impact Distinction.

Nord Anglia's Social Impact Distinction programme, modelled on UNICEF UK's 'Rights Respecting Schools' award, assesses and celebrates the level of social impact work undertaken by students and colleagues at Nord Anglia's schools across the globe.

Participating Nord Anglia schools are accredited at three levels of distinction: Gold, Silver or Bronze. These are assessed against several criteria, ranging from curriculum integration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) to student voice in school decision making.

The British International School of Budapest's achievement is thanks to the school's united and collaborative approach to social impact across its entire community. This includes:

Students from Early Years to Year 13, teaching colleagues, and parents sharing a common language about the UNCRC and SDGs, working together to integrate them into all areas of school life, and deeply understanding the importance of them.





Students having a strong sense of belonging and pride in the school, demonstrated through a wide range of student leadership roles, ensuring their voices are heard.





The school having a well-established and forward-thinking Behaviour and Conduct policy that incorporates the UNCRC.

Benjamin Turner, Principal of the British International School of Budapest, said: "All of us at the British International School of Budapest are delighted to be the first Nord Anglia school recognised with the Gold Social Impact Distinction – and I'm sure we will be the first of many. This is testament to our tight-knit school community, which holds our social impact work close to its heart and works together to empower students to make a real difference in their school, our city, and beyond."

Dr Leslie Williams, Group Head of Social Impact & EDIB at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our accreditations allow us not only to measure the level of social impact work taking place across Nord Anglia, but also to encourage meaningful engagement amongst our schools and students. We hope that these will lead to shifts in cultures, focused on improving the school community and beyond through outreach opportunities. I'm very proud of how our Nord Anglia Social Impact Distinctions nurture purpose and citizenship amongst our 90,000 plus students around the world."

Since 2017, Nord Anglia Education has been supporting UNICEF in increasing the understanding and implementation of the SDGs and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The global partnership aims to embed social advocacy and global citizenship in all aspects of teaching and learning at Nord Anglia's schools by providing unique platforms for young people.

In 2024, Nord Anglia Education and UNICEF launched the second phase of the global partnership to support students in becoming active citizens and working alongside their local communities to address social issues and contribute to UNICEF's wider initiatives to protect children around the world, helping to create the next generation of change-makers.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

