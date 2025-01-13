Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong named 'All-Through School of the Year 2025'

Principal Kenny Duncan also named 'All-Through Principal of the Year' for second year running

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong (NAIS Hong Kong) has been named 'All-Through School of the Year 2025' by English-language lifestyle publication Ritzy Hong Kong.

The Ritzy Hong Kong Education Awards celebrate educational excellence in Hong Kong by honouring top schools, principals, and teachers for their outstanding contributions to shaping the future of education.

This latest recognition for NAIS Hong Kong highlights the school's "dedication to creating a supportive environment where every student can thrive and succeed." The school was also recognised for its approach to personalised learning, where its teachers tailor their instruction to each student's unique interests, needs, and goals.

Ritzy Hong Kong wrote: "With small class sizes and a student-to-teacher ratio of 11:1, students benefit from individualized attention that nurtures their talents and fosters their growth."

NAIS Hong Kong Principal Kenny Duncan has also been named 'All-Through Principal of the Year' by the same publication for the second year running.

NAIS Hong Kong students regularly surpass the global average in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, with an average of 33.5 points out of 45 in 2024 versus the global average of 30.3. In addition, 100% of NAIS Hong Kong graduates receive an offer from their first-choice university.

"These awards are a testament to the outstanding dedication and passion of our teaching and support teams at NAIS Hong Kong," said Principal Kenny Duncan. "Every day, our educators work tirelessly to help each child achieve their potential, so they grow in confidence and learn how to become creative, resilient, and curious learners. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together as a community that's committed to nurturing young minds."

Contributing to its teaching success, NAIS Hong Kong continues to push educational boundaries as a pilot school in Nord Anglia Education's pioneering global metacognition project. By helping them unlock this "learning superpower", students are encouraged to discover how they learn best and to adapt their thinking styles to thrive in different situations.

