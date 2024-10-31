Nord Anglia Education welcomes new experts to its Education Advisory Board

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced new appointments to its Education Advisory Board.

Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board provides experienced external perspectives that further enhance the organisation's educational offering across its global family of over 80 schools. Chaired by Lord David Puttnam, its areas of focus include professional development, safeguarding, and the progress of teaching and learning to deliver outstanding academic outcomes for Nord Anglia's students.

The Board's new appointments include:

Dr Cláudia Costin . Dr Costin is Founder and Director of the Center for Excellence and Innovation in Education Policies at Brazil's Getulio Vargas Foundation and has held key roles such as Senior Director for Global Education at the World Bank and Secretary of Education for Rio de Janeiro . She has also served on global boards such as UNESCO's Institute for Lifelong Learning and was a visiting professor at Harvard .

. Dr Costin is Founder and Director of the Center for Excellence and Innovation in Education Policies at Getulio Vargas Foundation and has held key roles such as Senior Director for Global Education at the World Bank and Secretary of Education for . She has also served on global boards such as UNESCO's Institute for Lifelong Learning and was a visiting professor at . Kaya Henderson . Ms Henderson is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Center for Rising Generations at the Aspen Institute. She was Chancellor of Washington DC Public Schools where she led significant improvements in student performance, graduation rates, and educational opportunities.

. Ms Henderson is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Center for Rising Generations at the Aspen Institute. She was Chancellor of Public Schools where she led significant improvements in student performance, graduation rates, and educational opportunities. Professor Lily Kong . Professor Kong is President of Singapore Management University and the Lee Kong Chian Chair Professor of Social Sciences. She is widely known for her award-winning research in social-cultural and urban geography.

. Professor Kong is President of and the Lee Kong Chian Chair Professor of Social Sciences. She is widely known for her award-winning research in social-cultural and urban geography. Sir Michael Barber . Sir Michael is a leading education and government expert, described by TIME magazine as "the single most influential educator on the face of the earth." He was Chief Adviser to the UK Secretary of State for Education on School Standards from 1997 to 2001 and established the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit in 2001 to implement key domestic policies, including education and health.

The new members sit alongside Lord Puttnam, Professor Steve Munby CBE, and Lord Jim Knight. Professor Munby is a consultant and speaker on educational leadership who began his career as a secondary school teacher in Birmingham, UK. He served as Chief Executive of the National College for School Leadership and the Education Development Trust and is a Visiting Professor at UCL. Lord Knight serves as the Non-Executive Chair of several education boards, including the Council of British International Schools. A former UK schools minister and MP with a Cabinet role, he joined the House of Lords in 2010 where he frequently contributes on issues of education and technology.

Lord David Puttnam, Chairman of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board, said, "I'm delighted to welcome these high-calibre experts to our Education Advisory Board. This distinguished group's experience and guidance will ensure that Nord Anglia's students continue to excel academically and develop as global citizens with the life skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world. I would also like to extend our deepest thanks to our outgoing members, Dr Joseph Polisi, Mercedes Miguel and Dr Jane Gaskell, for their invaluable contributions and dedication to Nord Anglia's mission over the years."

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

