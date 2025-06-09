Nord Anglia Education Awards Over $155,000 in 2025 'Social Impact Grants' to Student-Led Global Projects Advancing UN SDGs

Student-led projects driving innovation in AI, healthcare, sustainability, and inclusive education across Nord Anglia's global schools

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education has announced the fifth round of its Social Impact Grants, awarding over US$155,000 to 17 student-led projects across its 80+ schools worldwide.

These initiatives directly support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and address pressing local and global challenges.

Since launching in 2021, the programme has invested more than US$735,000 in student innovation, enabling young changemakers to design and implement impactful solutions in their communities.

"Young people are immensely capable of creating change, and these grants empower Nord Anglia students to go beyond the classroom and have a real impact on their local communities. There are valuable lessons being taught here too, with our students learning new skills from organisation to communication, collaboration, empathy, and more," said Dr Leslie Williams, Group Head of Social Impact and EDIB at Nord Anglia Education.

What are Nord Anglia's Social Impact Grants?

Nord Anglia's Social Impact Grants programme supports student-led initiatives that tackle real-world issues, including:

Expanding healthcare access for underserved communities.

Addressing climate change through sustainability initiatives.

Creating inclusive learning opportunities for diverse learners.

Promoting equity and inclusion across local communities.

Improving digital literacy through the use of AI and robotics.

Each project is reviewed by the Nord Anglia Student Advisory Board and a Grants Committee chaired by Lord Jim Knight, ensuring student voice and leadership are central to the process.

2025 Grant Highlights: Student Innovation in Action

Here are some standout projects from this year's recipients:

Empowering Young Changemakers: Voices from the Programme

"Nord Anglia's grants have helped me bring to life a project I've been thinking about for a long time," said Kiana, a grant recipient from BIS Kuala Lumpur. "I want everybody to have an equal opportunity at a successful education, and this funding will go a long way towards making sure we can make a valuable impact."

"We're ready to turn momentum into meaningful change, for students, by students, and enabled by Nord Anglia," said Rayhan from Oakridge Bachupally.

"By offering students funding, they can make an even greater impact in their local communities," said Lord Jim Knight, Chair of Nord Anglia's Social Impact Grants Committee and member of its Education Advisory Board. "What's even more inspiring is how they're taking ownership of the process, from proposals to implementation and evaluation. I believe this is one of the most powerful educational experiences we can offer students."

Read more here about Nord Anglia's Social Impact Grants and how our students are making a difference.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education is a global leader in premium international education, with over 90,000 students across 34 countries. Our schools combine academic excellence, personalised learning, and real-world impact to prepare students for success in life. Learn more or apply: nordangliaeducation.com

