Nord Anglia Education and UNICEF partnership seeks to empower student changemakers around the world

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education and UNICEF have entered into a new, three-year global partnership that will help support UNICEF to further develop learning materials on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and help Nord Anglia students gain the knowledge and skills required to make positive change within their communities.

The UNICEF learning materials will be available to all teachers and students globally, as well as at Nord Anglia's 73 schools in 30 countries.

The partnership's global programme includes:

Tackling Global Sustainability Challenges through local action. Tasking students to think creatively and take action to tackle the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a local level.

Tasking students to think creatively and take action to tackle the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a local level. Bringing young voices and views to the UN High Level Political Forum. Nord Anglia students will participate in a wide array of events during this important global leadership meeting, reporting on what Governments and young people are doing to take action on the SDGs and sharing their ideas with key policymakers from around the world.

Nord Anglia students will participate in a wide array of events during this important global leadership meeting, reporting on what Governments and young people are doing to take action on the SDGs and sharing their ideas with key policymakers from around the world. Engaging young people in Student Leadership courses. Helping students to learn project management and develop good leadership and global citizenship skills.

The partnership builds on Nord Anglia's work to date embedding the SDGs and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in all aspects of teaching and learning across its schools.

June Kunugi, Director of Public Partnerships, UNICEF, said: "At UNICEF, we are committed to helping every child and youth globally to be equipped with the knowledge, tools and support to take action to protect the future of our communities and our planet. We are thankful to Nord Anglia Education for their global collaboration and support on our efforts to help children realise their rights and create a new generation of change-makers who are passionate about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and a more sustainable and equal world for all."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "As educators we have an important responsibility to make sure the next generation are empowered to create a more equitable future for all. As our global partnership with UNICEF shows, we believe in giving young people an education that broadens their understanding of how they can impact important issues including sustainability and equality which equips them with the confidence, collaborative mind-set and leadership skills to make a positive change in their communities and the world at large."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF's emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children's rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).

For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

