Nonacus Welcomes Natalie Wide as Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs

Nonacus are working with BSI to obtain ISO 13485:2016 certification and with MHRA (MDR 2002) for UK registrations with strategic forward planning for MDSAP, IVDR (EU) 2017/746, and other global country specific requirements which support towards Nonacus' imminent success with their innovative precision and quality driven products.

Commenting on this appointment, CEO of Nonacus, Chris Sale said, "we are really excited to have Natalie join our team. Our technologies are already bringing benefits to patients in the translational research and diagnostics space and Natalie's experience with regulatory approval will allow us to expand our liquid biopsy testing platform to benefit more patients."

"I am both honoured and excited to join the talented team at Nonacus Ltd as Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs, supporting the journey of development and implementation of Quality & Regulatory strategies, to achieve UK and global compliance and product registrations. Cancer and genetic disorders are a key focus affecting many lives in the world and it touches many hearts, one of which is mine.", stated Natalie Wide, Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs, Nonacus.

Nonacus is focused on delivering innovative technologies to the genomic healthcare sector through the use of cell free circulating DNA as a non-invasive diagnostic tool. Nonacus was created by a team of highly motivated scientists and sector professionals with experience in translating research into routine diagnostic tools that benefit patients. Nonacus provides a complete workflow for liquid biopsy analysis with the goal of enabling better cancer care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.

