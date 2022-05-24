Nonacus Welcomes Johan Vanderhoeven as Director of Sales and Support, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

Johan brings over 16 years of sales and leadership experience in the life sciences and diagnostics area to Nonacus. Prior to joining Nonacus, Johan gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams globally at Integrated DNA Technologies (Coralville, Iowa, USA) and Sophia Genetics (Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland). He holds a Master in Bioengineering and a PhD in Civil Engineering from the Free University of Brussels in Belgium.

Commenting on this appointment, CEO of Nonacus, Chris Sale said, "We are happy to welcome Johan to Nonacus. His exceptional leadership skills and deep knowledge of our sector will enable us to scale our commercial footprint to accelerate our global growth and support Nonacus's vision and mission to enable widespread access to cutting edge, affordable genetic testing for cancer patients worldwide".

"I am honored to join the Nonacus team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last years. Nonacus is perfectly positioned to help researchers and healthcare workers strive for better patient experience and enhanced diagnostic performance in order to fight cancer and other diseases. I'm thrilled to contribute to this extraordinary mission and look forward to expanding our efforts globally", stated Johan Vanderhoeven, Director of Sales & Support, Nonacus.

About Nonacus

Nonacus is focused on delivering innovative technologies to the genomic healthcare sector through the use of cell free circulating DNA as a non-invasive diagnostic tool. Nonacus was created by a team of highly motivated scientists and sector professionals with experience in translating research into routine diagnostic tools that benefit patients. Nonacus provides a complete workflow for liquid biopsy analysis with the goal of enabling better cancer care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.

