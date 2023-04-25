Non-thermal pasteurization market worth $5.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-thermal pasteurization market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in the usage of High-pressure Processing (HPP) toll processors presents an opportunity for the non-thermal pasteurization market, as more food manufacturers are outsourcing their HPP needs to these toll processors instead of investing in their HPP equipment. This trend is driven by several factors, including the high cost of HPP equipment, the need for specialized knowledge and expertise to operate the equipment, and the desire for flexibility and scalability in production.

Increase in the demand for nutritional dairy products due to producing safer food

The demand for nutritional dairy products has been increasing due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming dairy products that are rich in nutrients. This has led to a rise in demand for non-thermal pasteurization methods that can produce safer dairy products with higher nutritional value, while also reducing production costs. HPP is a non-thermal pasteurization method that uses high pressure to inactivate pathogens and spoilage microorganisms, while also retaining the nutritional value and quality of the product. In conclusion, the increasing demand for nutritional dairy products is driving the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market.

By Technique, Rise in the demand for PEF processed foods due to increase in shelf life period

The Pulse Electric Field (PEF) market refers to the technology used to process food and beverage products using high voltage electric fields. PEF technology has been gaining popularity due to its ability to improve the quality, shelf-life, and safety of food products while reducing the use of chemical preservatives and thermal processing. The application of PEF technology in the dairy industry is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. PEF technology is used in the processing of milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products to improve their quality, taste, and shelf-life. Another important application of PEF technology is in the processing of fruits and vegetables. PEF technology helps to improve the extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables, which enhances their flavor and nutritional value.

Europe to boost market growth during the forecast period Due to rise in the demand for minimally processed food products

One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for minimally processed foods that retain their natural flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for food products that are free from preservatives and additives. Non-thermal pasteurization allows food manufacturers to meet this demand while still ensuring the safety of their products. Non-thermal pasteurization methods, such as HPP, PEF, and UV light treatment, are known to preserve the natural flavor, texture, and nutritional value of food products while still ensuring their safety. This has been documented in various studies, including a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology in 2021 that found that HPP can preserve the nutritional quality of orange juice while still ensuring its safety.

The key players in this market include JBT Corporation (US), Hiperbaric (Spain), Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), Kobelco Construction Machinery Ltd. (Japan), Lyras (Denmark), Syntegon (Germany), Multivac (Germany), Stansted Fluid Power Ltd. (UK), Pulsemaster (Netherlands), Elea (Germany), Symbios Technologies (US), Clextral (France), Dukane (US), FresherTech (China) and Nordion (Canada). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Non-thermal pasteurization market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

