Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market to Reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2034 with a Projected 21% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The companies operating in the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market are working toward tapping the unexplored geographies to widen their consumer base. They are also looking forward to upgradation of existing courses of treatment for non-muscle cancer.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is poised for impressive growth. TMR speculates a whopping 21% CAGR for this ecosystem in the forthcoming decade. By the end of 2034, a market value of US$ 21.1 billion is projected for this industry. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 2.6 billion.

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is referred to as cancer located in tissue lining the bladder's inner surface. The bladder muscle is not playing role over there. Bladder cancer is more prevalent in men as compared to women. It is also common with aging. It is generally seen in age group of 75-84.

Bladder is where body stores urine prior to leaving it. It is a hollow organ in pelvis with muscular, flexible walls. It can get smaller or bigger as per quantity of urine. Urine reaches the bladder through ureters. They push urine through a tube called urethra. Growing incidence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer worldwide is thus driving the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market.

Bladder cancer is amongst the top 10 most prevalent cancers worldwide. Moreover, it has been reported that majority of newly diagnosed bladder cancer cases are non-muscle invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC). They are characterized by the cancer cells getting confined to the bladder's inner lining. The governments across the globe are extensively spending on intravesical anti-cancer therapies such as BCG (live attenuated bacteria meant for stimulating an immune response against the cancer cells) or chemotherapy.

Researchers are also investing in maintenance therapy, so that risk of recurrence can be reduced. Regular cystoscopies are also prescribed in order to monitor regarding recurrence. Additional treatments are initiated on detection of new tumors. Increase in healthcare spending by governments as mentioned above is thus expanding the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market size.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is slated to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2024.

in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the market for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is slated to grow 6.7x.

By treatment type, chemotherapy is expected to remain a prominent option for patients.

Treatment for both low grade and high grade bladder cancers are expected to remain elevated.

Hospital pharmacies are the primary sales points for availing non-invasive muscle bladder cancer treatment drugs.

Key Drivers and Trends

Research states that bladder cancer is the 13 th leading cause of mortality due to cancer. Non-muscle invasive variants represent three-fourth cases and have a higher recurrence rate.

leading cause of mortality due to cancer. Non-muscle invasive variants represent three-fourth cases and have a higher recurrence rate. As per the American Cancer Society, 83,190 new-fangled cases of bladder cancer and 16,840 fatalities from bladder cancer have been recorded as of now. It further states that 30% of bladder cancers spread to the deeper layers of bladder wall but are only in bladder.

In the rest of the cases, cancer spreads to adjoining lymph nodes/tissues outside the bladder. In 5% of cases, it spreads to the distant parts of body on being located first. The need to combat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is thus contributing to non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market growth.

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 2.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 21.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 21.4 % No. of Pages 165 Pages Segments covered By Treatment Type, By Cancer Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Regional Profile

North America is projected to lead the non-invasive bladder cancer treatment landscape in 2024 and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of technologically advanced therapeutic and diagnostic methods in the U.S. and conducive reimbursement policies.

is projected to lead the non-invasive bladder cancer treatment landscape in 2024 and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of technologically advanced therapeutic and diagnostic methods in the U.S. and conducive reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific's significant non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market share is ascribed to rise in incidence of bladder cancer in countries like China and increased accessibility to cutting-edge products and treatments.

significant non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market share is ascribed to rise in incidence of bladder cancer in countries like and increased accessibility to cutting-edge products and treatments. Europe's increasing demand for treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer is due to growing acceptance of minimally-invasive techniques, rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, and increased R&D efforts in this field.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the invasive bladder cancer landscape are engaging in inorganic modes of expansion to strengthen their position. For instance, In June 2022, Cipla inked a distribution agreement with Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. in order to expand scope of partnership of including marketing as well as distribution of the latter's branded oncology drugs.

Leading Players offering Non-invasive Muscle Bladder Cancer Treatment

TARIS Biomedical LLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Herantis Pharma Oyj

Viventia Bio Inc.

Telormedix SA

Ferring B.V.

Altor BioScience Corporation

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Key Developments

In July 2022 , AstraZeneca expanded its portfolio pertaining to hematological cancers by completing acquisition of TeneTwo along with its clinical stage T-cell engager.

Key Segments Profiled

Treatment Type

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Cancer Type

Low Grade Bladder Cancer

High Grade Bladder Cancer

End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

