Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market to Reach USD 58.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Innovative Drug Mechanisms and Rising Global Awareness | States TMR

The global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market is slated to grow on an exponential note with a sizable increase in incidence of type 2 diabetes followed by governments and non-government agencies collaborating to devise better measures to cure it, with non-insulin therapies being the epicentre.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. As per TMR's estimates, the market is slated to attain a US$ 58.6 billion valuations by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. As of 2023, the landscape was valued at US$ 31.8 billion.

Non-insulin therapies are generally preferred by healthcare personnel in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, in which body either fails to produce enough insulin or is incapable of using the insulin that it produces. Certain non-insulin agents facilitate increase of insulin release from the pancreatic cells (sulfonylureas), whereas some of them increase glucose uptake peripherally and reduce hepatic glucose output (Biguanides).

There are agents slowing down digestion of starch in the small intestine (alpha glucosidase inhibitors). Certain medications facilitate reduction of post-meal sugar by blocking some enzymes (Incretin mimetics). The last decade has seen a drastic rise in launching and approvals of non-insulin therapies for diabetes. Various drugs under the category of SGL2 inhibitors such as Empagliflozin, Canagliflozin, and Dapagliflozin were launched after 2013.

Type 2 diabetes occurs in adults when body turns out to be resistant to insulin or does not produce insulin sufficient for the body. In other words, type 2 diabetes happens due to improper regulation of body sugar as fuel. As per the World Health Organization, 422 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, with 1.5 million succumbing to it. Need to combat type 2 diabetes through non-insulin therapies is thus driving the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

A valuation of US$ 33.6 billion is anticipated for the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market in 2024.

is anticipated for the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the market for non-insulin therapies for diabetes is slated to expand 1.7x.

By drug class, demand for SGLT2 inhibitors is anticipated to flourish throughout the forecast period, attributed to their minimal side effects.

Intramuscular administration of non-insulin therapies for diabetes to acquire greater popularity, amid the need for enhanced effectiveness.

Key Drivers and Trends

Non-insulin-based drugs for diabetes work toward the direction of lessening blood glucose level and keeping up for ideal glycemic control. For instance, certain operators increment insulin discharge from the pancreatic cells (Sulfonylureas), certain specialists increment the glucose take-up and decrease yield of hepatic glucose (Biguanides).

Some operators curtail assimilation of starch in the small digestive tract (alpha glucosidase inhibitors), and some prescriptions diminish post-supper sugar by obstruction of some chemicals.

The World Health Organization states that diabetes is amongst the top 3 causes of fatalities amongst the non-communicable diseases across the globe. Governments are collaborating with various research institutes, hospitals, and non-government agencies to create awareness regarding type 2 diabetes and curative measures regarding the same.

Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 31.8 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 58.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.8 % No. of Pages 142 Pages Segments covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Regional Profile

North America dominated the non-insulin injection landscape in 2023 and the scenario is expected to persist during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of type 2 diabetes in the U.S. followed by sizable spending on healthcare.

dominated the non-insulin injection landscape in 2023 and the scenario is expected to persist during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of type 2 diabetes in the U.S. followed by sizable spending on healthcare. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 38 million Americans suffer from diabetes, with around 90-95% contracting type 2 diabetes.

Asia Pacific is another promising investment hub for non-insulin therapy providers. Asia Pacific's non-insulin therapies for diabetes market growth is ascribed to growing awareness about the importance of non-insulin treatments for type 2 diabetes.

is another promising investment hub for non-insulin therapy providers. non-insulin therapies for diabetes market growth is ascribed to growing awareness about the importance of non-insulin treatments for type 2 diabetes. As per the National Institutes of Health, 23-30% of the youth over here suffers from type 2 diabetes and the percentage is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

From organizing clinical trials to seeking regulatory approval, the non-insulin therapies for diabetes landscape is experiencing noteworthy developments. Companies are pooling in a substantial amount of resources to fund trials and research and development projects. Some key providers of non-insulin therapies for diabetes include:

GSK plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Sumitomo Pharma

Intarcia Therapeutics

Servier Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Luye Pharma Group

Eurofarma Laboratories SA

Key Market Developments

In April 2024, GSK Plc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Tazneum TM (albiglutide) product for injection and subcutaneous use for a once-a-week treatment for type 2 diabetes. Albigludite is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1) for treating the condition.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its product for injection and subcutaneous use for a once-a-week treatment for type 2 diabetes. Albigludite is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1) for treating the condition. In June 2023 , Pfizer Inc. provided update on GLP-1-RA clinical development program for the adults suffering from obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, stating that it is continuing with advancement of the first full agonist oral candidate danudlipron toward late-state development.

Key Segments Covered

Drug Class

Biguanides

Sulfonylureas

Thiazolidinediones

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

GLP-1 Analogs

Sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors

Route of Administration

Oral

Intramuscular

End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

