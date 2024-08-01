Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 18.6 Billion by 2034: Fuelled by New Drugs and Targeted Therapies | Latest Report by TMR

Investment in research and development for new and improved treatments is contributing to market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market was projected to attain US$ 8.0 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner an 8.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 18.6 billion. Existing treatments may not be effective for all patients, creating a demand for new therapies. There is a shift towards personalized medicine with therapies targeting specific cancer cells or molecular pathways, such as monoclonal antibodies and kinase inhibitors.

The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies is becoming more prevalent, offering new hope for NHL patients. Combining different therapeutic approaches (e.g., chemotherapy with targeted therapy) is gaining traction to improve efficacy and reduce resistance. Advances in biomarker identification are enhancing the ability to diagnose NHL early and tailor treatments to individual patients. Increased access to healthcare in emerging markets is expanding the availability of NHL therapies.

There is potential for significant growth in the market with the development of new drugs and therapies that address unmet needs. Initiatives that support patients through their treatment journey can enhance patient adherence and improve outcomes. Improved awareness and screening programs lead to earlier detection and diagnosis of NHL, increasing the demand for therapeutic options. Better understanding of the genetic basis of NHL enables the development of targeted therapies that are more effective and have fewer side effects.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 8.0 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 18.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.0 % No. of Pages 145 Pages Segments covered By Treatment Therapy, By Indication Type, By Route of Administration, By Region, By End-user

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Market: Key Players

The non-hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market is characterized by intense competition among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, driven by the demand for innovative and effective treatments. The following companies are well known participants in the non-hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market:

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Key Developments

In 2021, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., in collaboration with MEI Pharma, Inc., announced the completion of patient enrollment for the Follicular Lymphoma Primary Efficacy Population in their global Phase 2 TIDAL study.

for the Follicular Lymphoma Primary Efficacy Population in their global Phase 2 TIDAL study. In the same year, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced that the U.S. FDA had approved their CAR-T cell therapy, Breyanzi, for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma in patients who have relapsed or not responded after at least two other systemic treatments.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Innovations in imaging and diagnostic technologies, such as PET and MRI scans, facilitate more accurate disease staging and treatment planning.

The integration of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and mobile health apps, enhances patient monitoring and management, leading to better outcomes.

Personalized treatment plans and patient-centric care models are gaining prominence, improving patient experiences and adherence to therapies.

There is a growing emphasis on managing long-term therapy effects and improving the quality of life for patients through supportive care and symptom management.

Market Trends for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics

By treatment therapy, the imunotherapy segment is expected to boost the growth of the non-hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market. Immunotherapy includes advanced treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies, which have shown significant promise in treating various types of NHL. These innovations offer new hope for patients who do not respond well to traditional therapies.

In terms of indication type, the B-cell lymphomas segment is anticipated to augment the growth of the non-hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market. B-cell lymphomas are more common compared to T-cell lymphomas, which translates to a larger patient population and a higher demand for therapeutic options. Significant advancements in treatments for B-cell lymphomas, such as CAR-T cell therapies (e.g., Kymriah and Yescarta) and novel monoclonal antibodies (e.g., Rituximab), have improved patient outcomes and increased market growth.

Global Market for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics: Regional Outlook

North America

North America has a high incidence and prevalence of NHL, leading to a significant patient population and increased demand for effective therapeutic options.

has a high incidence and prevalence of NHL, leading to a significant patient population and increased demand for effective therapeutic options. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including state-of-the-art medical facilities, advanced diagnostic tools, and cutting-edge treatment options, which supports the growth of the NHL therapeutics market.

Asia Pacific

The introduction and expansion of new treatments, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies, are becoming more accessible in Asia Pacific countries, driving market growth.

countries, driving market growth. Growing awareness about NHL and improvements in diagnostic capabilities are leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment, boosting the demand for therapeutic solutions.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Treatment Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others (Radiation Therapy, etc.)

Indication Type

B-Cell Lymphomas

T-Cell Lymphomas

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

