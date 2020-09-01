Nolato completes acquisition of US-based GW Plastics

TOREKOV, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolato has completed the acquisition of US-based GW Plastics. The company has annual sales equivalent to around SEK 1.8 billion, with an EBITA margin of around 7%. The acquisition price, including contingent consideration, is estimated at approximately SEK 2 billion. The interim report for the third quarter will provide a full acquisition analysis.

The company is being consolidated as of 1 September. Just over four-fifths of GW Plastics' business will be reported under the Medical Solutions business area, with the remainder reported under Industrial Solutions. The transaction is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Nolato's earnings per share for the current year.

The acquisition is being funded using own cash funds and new credit agreements.

The acquisition means Nolato has a solid global position on the three key continents of Asia, Europe and North America.

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors.

