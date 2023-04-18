NOCHE MADRID: LONDON AND MADRID CONNECT THEIR NIGHTLIFE TO CLAIM ELECTRONIC MUSIC AND CLUB CULTURE AS A TOURIST ATTRACTION

For 78.5% of tourism experts, nightlife is important for choosing tourist destinations.

London's temple of electronic music, E1, will host a performance by the renowned Spanish DJ and producer Fátima Hajji on Friday 21st.

LONDON and MADRID, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MADRID LOVES LONDON: CONNECTING THE NIGHTLIFE OF CITIES is a project to promote twinning between the nightlife and entertainment venues of London and Madrid, considering the current importance of nightlife to encourage and promote tourism.

MADRID LOVES LONDON will serve to connect the nightlife of London and Madrid and highlight its importance for quality of life and mental health. Socialising, music, and dance are becoming increasingly important to society and an economic driver for tourism in many cities.

The visit of the Madrid clubs to London highlights the value of the recreational offer of leisure and entertainment for tourist destinations as reflected in the data of the study carried out by NOCHE MADRID during the World Travel Market: for 78.5% of Londoners, nightlife is important or very important when choosing a destination.

Regarding the main preferences and priorities of the English when it comes to enjoying nightlife, the first place is occupied by the quality of the entertainment venues for 89.2%, followed by the availability of public transport at night for 85.7% and, in third place, the safety of the streets at night for 82.1%.

When it comes to assessing the quality of nightlife venues, the most important aspect is the atmosphere for 96.4%, followed by the music on offer for 92.8%. And in third place were the prices of tickets and drinks for 92.4%.

Regarding the programme of activities of the Madrid clubs in London, on 20, 21 and 22 April, different parties will be organised that will seek interaction with the public, along with a tour of leisure areas such as Camden, Shoreditch, and Piccadilly. Among the parties organised in London, Fatima Hajji, DJ and producer, will be performing at E1 with the Madrid club The Bassement. On Thursday 30, the producer Mix and Noise and La Selva by Areia will perform at Belushis Bar.

More information: https://nightlifeingreatermadrid.com/es/

SOURCE NOCHE MADRID