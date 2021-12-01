Nobel Vision Forum Predicts The Technological Future Of The Planet

The Forum's declared theme is Discovering NextTech. The mega themes of the Forum touch upon Pandemic, ESG, Quality of Life and Future Tech. Leading scientists of the world will reveal the topic of interest and will tell the audience what knowledge humanity has in these areas at the present stage, so that later on the basis of the discussions held, they will build a chain of future technological development.

"Discussing digitalization in previous forums, we knew that one day it would conquer the world, but we could not imagine that during a pandemic it would take over the planet in no time. Now we consider it important to talk about what other scientific discoveries and inventions determine the emergence of new markets and at what point tech entrepreneurs, sensing megatrends, begin to create these markets," says Ekaterina Inozemtseva, CEO, Skolkovo Forum.

"Nobel Vision. Open Innovations 2.0" is an evolutionary stage in the development of the international Open Innovations Forum, which over the past 9 years has become one of the most influential discussion platforms dedicated to innovation in the country and worldwide. The Forum is among the official events of the Year of Science and Technology in Russia.

An innovation in holding the Forum will be the active use of mix-formats: offline - at the Skolkovo Technopark and online - in the LIVE section of the Forum's website openinnovations.ru.

