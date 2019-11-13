No Trust in Government to Handle Drug and Alcohol Fuelled Crime, Survey Conducted by Ocean Recovery Centre

BLACKPOOL, England, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Ocean Recovery Centre regarding common drug and alcohol-related issues has shown that there is very little confidence in the government's ability to deal with the increase in drug and alcohol-fuelled crimes that are sweeping the country.

Despite a Brexit overload, growing concerns about climate change and an abundance of global issues dominating the news, many people in Britain have concerns that hit far closer to home. According to the survey conducted by Ocean Recovery Centre, crime is a major cause of alarm throughout the country and 84.6% of the people who took part in the survey said that they don't trust the government to solve the current rise in drug-related crime.

This is an issue that needs to be taken seriously and the perceived inability of the government to effectively tackle this type of crime should not just be a political football to be kicked about during local elections. The rise in drug-related crimes has far-reaching consequences and is having a negative impact on people's everyday lives with 77.6% of respondents claiming that they do not feel completely safe when on a night out. 28.5% said they often witnessed alcohol-related violence when they went out at night and 10.4% said they always saw violence when out on the town. Apart from the safety implications, this perception will have a knock-on effect for restaurants and pubs as people no longer feel safe in certain areas at night.

One participant commented: "The big parties (in UK politics) do not mention these areas nearly as much as they should. It's a real problem and a promise to tackle these issues could swing my vote in the event of an election."

It is not only the government that people are losing faith in with regard to the control of drug and alcohol-related crimes. 53.2% of the people surveyed by Ocean Recovery Centre don't trust the police to deal with alcohol-related violence and 78.4% believe that the police should take a stronger stance against people caught in possession of illegal drugs. These are worrying statistics for the government, but they are also concerning for society as a whole.

1078 people from a wide range of social backgrounds were surveyed. The survey was conducted between August and September 2019.

