NM Group PLS-CADD™ Training Seminar Goes Virtual

Given the technical nature of the software, the online seminar will be conducted over two weeks, with training occurring for three hours each day. This ensures active learning and enables students to continue with their normal duties in the afternoon. Lastly, class sizes will be kept small (maximum of eight participants led by two instructors) in order to deliver the best learning experience possible.

The next seminar will run November 02nd - 17th. More information available here .

About Powerline Systems

Power Line Systems was founded in 1984 to develop engineering software for the structural and geometric design of electric power lines. Since then PLS has become the worldwide leader in software for overhead transmission and distribution lines with its products PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™, and TOWER™. For more information, please contact PLS on the Web at www.powline.com.

About NM Group

NM Group is a specialist service provider of asset management, survey and mapping solutions to the power sector. Applying a range of remote sensing and geospatial technologies, the company offers a full range of services from data acquisition, engineering and analytics. More information at www.nmgroup.com

