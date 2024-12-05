NKENNE (ESM Global) Awarded $1 Million NSF Phase 2 Grant to Advance African Language AI Translation API

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NKENNE, a leading African language learning and AI translation platform, is proud to announce the prestigious $1 million National Science Foundation (NSF) Phase 2 Grant. The NSF, an United States Federal agency that supports groundbreaking research and innovation, awarded the grant to NKENE to accelerate the development of NKENNE's groundbreaking multilingual, tonally sensitive AI Translations Database, set to launch in 2025. This achievement marks NKENNE as one of the few Black-owned startups to receive such recognition, highlighting its transformative impact in education and technology.

NKENNE is revolutionizing African language learning and translation with cutting-edge technology, empowering over 180,000 users to connect with and preserve linguistic heritage.

With over 180,000 active community learners, including 7,000 premium subscribers, NKENNE is redefining how African languages are preserved and taught. The platform combines AI-powered tools with live tutoring to offer freemium and premium plans, making language learning accessible and engaging. Users can learn at their own pace through structured lessons and live courses with expert NKENNE tutors.

"We are deeply honored to receive this grant from the NSF, which validates our mission and approach, but our greatest pride lies in our NKENNE community," said Michael Odokara-Okigbo, CEO and Founder of NKENNE. "Their passion, resilience, and belief in our mission have been the guiding light of our journey. Together, we are not just preserving African languages -we are building a global movement that celebrates and sustains our languages for generations to come. We are committed to serving them and to ensuring NKENNE remains the leading platform in this space."

In 2024, NKENNE received editorial accolades from Apple, including being named "App of the Day" and featured in the "Top Black Developers Editorial." Google also celebrated NKENNE in its #WeArePlay campaign. Partners such as Goldman Sachs, CoCreation Hub, Visible Hands, Sputnik ATX, NSF, and the Maine Technical Institute underscore NKENNE's credibility and impact.

The NSF-funded API will support African language AI translation capabilities, including Speech-to-Text (STT), Text-to-Text (TTT), and Text-to-Speech (TTS) functionalities. Alongside this, NKENNE is preparing to expand its offerings by adding 20 new African languages and immersive live courses in 2025, further cementing its leadership in the African language education space.

As the only comprehensive African language learning and AI translation platform, NKENNE remains committed to preserving linguistic heritage and fostering deeper cultural connections.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQcOR_WjtWE